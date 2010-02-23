Women’s March

The feminist movement has always been about equality for all women, but there are many paths to that goal. During March 5-11 in Lviv took place "Feminist Spring" filled with cultural and educational activities. Program featured concert, performances, movie screening, presentation, poetry reading, lectures and discussions. On International Women’s Day on 8 March in the city was held the annual Leopolitan Women’s March that featured hundreds of feminists wielding colorful posters.

Participants demanded an end to gender-based and sexual violence, sexism, low payment and discrimination at work. The mission of Women’s March is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change. Participants, accompanied by police officers for the security reasons, marched through city center attracting a lot of attention of Leopolitans and guests of the city.

Феміністичний марш

Феміністичний рух завжди виступав за рівні можливості для всіх жінок, але до цієї мети існує багато шляхів. Протягом 5 - 11 березня у Львові відбувалась “Феміністична весна”, програма якої об’єднала культурні і просвітницькі заходи. Серед подій були концерт, читання п’єси та поезії, кінопоказ, презентація, лекції, дискусії. А у Міжнародний жіночий день 8 березня, кілька десятків жінок провели щорічний феміністичний марш у центрі Львова.

Учасники вимагали припинення гендерного та сексуального насильства, сексизму, низької оплати праці та дискримінації на роботі. Місія Феміністичний маршу полягає у використанні політичної сили жінок та їх громад для впровадження соціальних змін. Учасники у супроводі працівників міліції з міркувань безпеки пройшли через центр міста, привернувши багато уваги львів’ян та гостей міста.