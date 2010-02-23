Lviv Today ‘Lion Awards’ 2019: Most Dynamic Hotspot: Lem Station

Most Dynamic Hotspot: Lem Station

Late last year an investment agreement was signed with Lem Station to transform the old tram depot at Sakharova and Vitovshoho into an innovative creative centre that will become an intersection for the development of artists, entrepreneurs, scientists, and other representatives of creative industries. What a difference a year makes! Lem Station is now a vibrant social hub of opportunities for Lviv’s creative industries, offering an inspiring place to implement ideas, meet new people, and get work done. By the time the infrastructure is fully developed, the site will feature areas for events, co-working, and workshops, while also offering food courts, open terraces, and a children’s development centre. At the same time, the original form of the historical architecture is being preserved, so the early 20th Century buildings of the tram depot will be fully restored (in 2 to 5 years). Its inaugural year showed the site’s huge creative potential, attracting events like the LvivMozArt Music Festival, Art Sale Lviv, the ‘Kit Gavatovycha’ Theatre Festival, the Lviv Art & Wine Festival, and the TLUM & KRAM Flea Market. This bodes well for the site becoming a powerful platform for communication and cooperation; a place where Leopolitans can tap into their immense creativity and free spirits and promote their products on the global market!

Найдинамічніша точка: Lem Station

Наприкінці минулого року було підписано інвестиційну угоду про перетворення старого трамвайного депо в інноваційний творчий центр "Lem Station", який стане майданчиком для розвитку художників, підприємців, науковців та інших представників творчих галузей. Що тут змінилось за рік? Тепер це яскравий соціальний центр можливостей для творчих людей Львова, який пропонує місце для реалізації ідей, знайомства з новими людьми для співпраці. Інфраструктура буде розвиватись з часом, а поки що тут будуть розміщені зони для проведення урочистих заходів, конференцій та семінарів, а також фуд-корти, відкриті тераси та дитячий центр розвитку. Зовнішній вигляд старого трамвайного депо зберігається, а його будівлі початку 20 століття будуть повністю відновлені через 2-5 років. Події першого року існування "Lem Station" продемонстрували величезний творчий потенціал; тут відбулись, зокрема, фестиваль LvivMozArt, Art Sale Lviv, театральний фестиваль "Кіт Гаватовича", фестиваль Art & Wine, а також блошиний ринок TLUM & KRAM. Це дає надію на розвиток" Lem Station", який зможе стати новою потужною платформою для спілкування та співпраці; місцем, де львів’яни (та й гості міста) зможуть займатись творчістю і з користю проводити свій вільний час та просувати свою продукцію на світовому ринку!