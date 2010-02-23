Lviv Today ‘Lion Awards’ 2019: Art Project of the Year: ‘Angels’ Exhibition

Art Project of the Year: ‘Angels’ Exhibition

The ‘Angels’ exhibition was a landmark event for the Ukrainian and Leopolitan art communities, with the impressive exhibition representing one of the largest art events in the country in 2019. For three months over the summer, Leopolitan aesthetes and guests of the city flocked to 23 different halls at the Lozynsky Palace and Pinsel Museum to enjoy over 400 angelic exhibits from museums and private collections from around the world. Representing the massive angelic transformation throughout history, the exhibition offered a dialogue by uniting three different areas of society – ideas, convictions, and beliefs. The result of three years of work by renowned gallery-owner and musician Leopolitan Pavlo Gudimov and his Ya Gallery Art Centre, Lviv’s B. Voznytsky National Art Gallery, and over 40 cultural institutions across Ukraine, the exhibition features outstanding painters and sculptors from several periods, from Durer, Rembrandt, and Primachenko to Chagall, Kabakov, and Yaloza. To help visitors digest the vast amount of visual information, the exhibition was divided into five themed areas – Winged, Stories, Archangels & Hierarchies, Culture, and Angels & People. A remarkable platform of different styles, many pieces were on loan from the Bogdan and Varvara Khanenko Museum of Art, one of Ukraine’s key institutions for collection and preservation of foreign art.

Художній проект року: виставка "Ангели"

Виставка "Ангели" стала знаковою подією для мистецьких спільнот України та Львова 2019 року. Протягом трьох літніх місяців львівські естети та гості міста відвідували 23 зали в палаці Лозинського та музеї Пінзеля, де були виставлені понад 400 експонатів з музеїв та приватних колекцій усього світу. Як результат трирічної роботи львів”янина, музиканта та галериста Павла Гудімова, його Центру мистецтв "Галерея Я", Львівської національної художньої галереї ім. Б. Возницького та понад 40 культурних установ всієї України, на виставці були представлені видатні художники та скульптори різних періодів - від Дюрера, Рембрандта та Примаченко до Шагала, Кабакова і Ялоза. Щоб допомогти відвідувачам осягнути величезну кількість візуальної інформації, виставку розбили на п’ять тематичних розділів - Крилаті, Історії, Архангели та Ієрархії, Культура, Ангели і Люди. Це був збір різних стилів, багато творів надав музей мистецтв Богдана та Варвари Ханенко, однієї з ключових установ України, що займається колекціонуванням та збереженням творів зарубіжного мистецтва.