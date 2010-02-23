The Return of “Aida”

Last month Luxor witnessed the return of Verdi’s Opera Aida after 22 years of absence, an event greatly awaited by opera enthusiasts from around the world, at the Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor. The performance was directed by Michael Sturm, from Germany. The Academic Symphony Orchestra “INSO-Lviv” under guidance of conductor Oksana Lyniv was providing the musical part, while the National Choir of Ukraine DUMKA was the choir. The main roles were played by Korean soprano Sae-Kyung Rim as Aida; Belgian tenor Mickeal Spadaccini as Radames, Greek baritone Aris Argiris as Amonasro and Czech mezzo-soprano Eliska Weissova as Amneris. The organizing committee has carried out many promotional campaigns to market tickets in London, New York, Madrid, Milan, Berlin, Dubai, Shanghai, to attract opera lovers to the event. The performance was attended by a distinguished constellation of politicians, economists, tourism figures, artists, foreigners, ambassadors and some prominent Arab figures. The return of the Opera Aida to Luxor since its premiere at the same location at the end of 1997, is a message of peace and security from Egypt to all parts of the world, and a step towards making Opera Aida an annual event on the global tourism agenda.

Неймовірне повернення "Аїди"

Минулого місяця в місті Луксор (Єгипет) відбулась непересічна культурна подія – прем’єра міжнародної постановки опери Дж. Верді “Аїда” у стародавньому храмі цариці Хатшепсут. “Аїда” повертається знову через 22 роки, і цього разу режисером постановником був Міхаель Штурм з Німеччини. Вистава відбулась за участі Академічного симфонічного оркестру “INSO-Львів” під орудою відомої української диригентки Оксани Линів та Національної заслуженої академічної капели України “Думка”. Основні партії виконали Сае-Куїнг Рім (Корея), Мікаель Спадаччині (Бельгія), Еліска Веіссова (Чехія) та Аріс Аргіріс (Греція). Організаційний комітет здійснив багато рекламних кампаній з продажу квитків у Лондоні, Нью-Йорку, Мадриді, Мілані, Берліні, Дубаї, Шанхаї, щоб залучити любителів опери до події. Виставу відвідали багато політиків, економістів, діячів туризму, художників, іноземців, послів та деяких видатних арабських діячів. Повернення опери "Аїда" в Луксор після її прем'єри в кінці 1997 року є повідомленням про мир та безпеку в Єгипті і кроком до того, щоб зробити виконання “Аіди” щорічною подією.