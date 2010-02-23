Lviv hosted an international AAU forum on criminal law and process

On October 18, in Lviv was held Criminal Law Forum. The event featured the most important aspects of criminal practice, property rights in criminal proceedings, the specifics of the investigation and trial of certain types of crimes. Also within Forum’s program took place discussions of such issues as protection of clients in conducting operational investigative actions, judicial reform, the consequences of the cancellation of "Lozovoy" amendments and restarting the law enforcement system. Among forum’s speakers came leading lawyers and experienced attorneys, judges of different instances, representatives of investigative and law enforcement institutions, academics and others.

У п’ятницю, 18 жовтня у Львові відбувся міжнародний кримінальний форум Lviv Criminal Law Forum, у межах якого було розглянуто низку актуальних питань, зокрема: право власності в рамках кримінального провадження, специфіка розслідування та судового розгляду окремих видів злочинів. Також в рамках форуму була проведена дискусійна панель, під час якої учасники мали змогу поговорити про судову реформу, статус захисника, наслідки скасування «правок Лозового», перезапуск правоохоронної системи та багато іншого. Серед доповідачів форуму були провідні адвокати та досвідчені юристи, судді різних інстанцій, представники слідчих та правоохоронних органів, науковці.