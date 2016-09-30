Children’s Dreams Sent into the Universe

The Space Centre in Zolochiv (Lviv region) held a unique event last month as for the first time in history more than 100,000 drawings of children’s dreams were encrypted and sent into the infinity of space. The State Space Agency worked with the Zdiisni Mriiu (Fulfil a Dream) charity to code and transmit the radio signal filled with the drawings 41 light-years into the Universe.

“We conducted a nationwide study that showed that the ability of children to dream is fading as modern society develops”, said project curator Lydia Taran, “Only 5% of children have a dream; the other 95% are mostly material desires”. Alongside the children’s drawings flying in the vastness of space are the dreams of some Ukraine’s biggest stars, including Monatik, Dzidzio, Tina Karol, Yulia Sanina of the Hardkiss, and Sergey Babkin. Singer and videoblogger Jerry Heil dedicated a song about dreams to all the dreamers and will premiere the video soon. The dreams of the children and celebrities will fly through the stars at a speed of almost 3,000,000 metres per second and will travel a distance of about 400 trillion kilometers. The Zdiisni Mriiu project started on World Wishes Day (29 April) in 2016.

Дитячі мрії, відправлені у Всесвіт

Минулого місяця у космічному центрі в Золочеві відбулась унікальна подія - вперше в історії світу було зашифровано та відправлено понад 100 000 малюнків дитячих мрій у нескінченність космосу. Державне космічне агентство, яке організувало кодування та передачу радіосигналу з дитячими малюнками на відстань 41 світлового року у Всесвіт, працює з командою благодійного проекту "Здійсни мрію".

"Ми провели загальнонаціональне дослідження, яке показало, що здатність дітей мріяти згасає в міру розвитку сучасного суспільства. Лише у 5% дітей є мрія, інші 95% - мають переважно матеріальні бажання. Запуск програми "Промінь мрії" надихне дітей", - сказала куратор проекту Лідія Таран. Разом з дитячими мріями пролетять у космос і мрії українських зірок - MONATIK, Дзідзя, Тіни Кароль, Юлії Саніної, солістки гурту HARDKISS, Сергія Бабкіна та інших. Співачка та відеоблогер Jerry Heil присвятила пісню про мрії всім мрійникам, і незабаром відбудеться прем'єра відео.

Мрії українських дітей летітимуть до зірок зі швидкістю майже 3 мільйони метрів в секунду і подолають відстань близько 400 трильйонів кілометрів. Проект "Здійсни мрію" розпочався 29 квітня 2016 року у Всесвітній День бажань.