Lviv celebrates “Wet Monday”

Leopolitans once again got wet and wild on April 29th for the one-of-a-kind post-Easter celebration of Wet Monday. Hundreds of Leopolitans and guests of the city took to Rynok Square to douse each other in water as part of the Easter celebrations. This is for the sixth time already that this tradition which is part of both the Greek Catholic and Orthodox Easter celebrations is featured as cultural initiative in Lviv. Local “Lvivvodokanal” company arranged special areas with water reservoirs and water gates with sprinklers, that gave all participants possibility to enjoy this jolly celebration. The kick off to the celebrations was given by lviv’s city mayor Andriy Sadovyi, who addresses participants with short speech and later, together with his sons took active part in this water rave!

“Обливаний понеділок” у Львові

З давніх-давен Львів був осередком підтримки і розповсюдження українських національних традицій, і цьогоріч мешканці і гості міста зібрались на площі Ринок у понеділок 29 квітня, щоб у “Обливаний понеділок” традиційно облити одні одних водою та привітати зі святами. Уже шостий рік поспіль на площі Ринок організовують велике поливання, надаючи йому культурних форм. Щоб усім вистачило води, ЛМКП “Львівводоканал” облаштувало спеціальні резервуари, які подають воду, а на вході на площу облаштували спеціальні водяні ворота, щоб кожен охочий мав змогу долучитися до святкування. Привітав усіх зі святами та відкрив захід міський голова Львова Андрій Садовий, який разом з синами взяв участь у обливанні…