‘Take Off Fur Forever!’ Anti-Fur Protest

Animal rights activists hosted the ‘Take Off Fur Forever!’ anti-fur protest in front of City Hall in Lviv’s city centre on 24 February. Organisers encouraged Leopolitans to come out and support the initiative of UAnimals to adopt a law to close all fur farms and skinneries in Ukraine. The protest was held in conjunction with similar events right across the country. While much of the world has moved on from fur coats, they are still popular in Ukraine and other parts of Eastern Europe. Many animals suffer and die for these fashion “needs” even though there are other products that can be worn instead that would prevent the unnecessary slaughter of innocent animals. Animal activists in Ukraine have been struggling for this cause for years and have managed to persuade 17 of Ukraine’s top fashion designers, including Andre Tan, Elena Reva, Lake, and Bevza, to join the international Fur Free Retailer project to stop using furs to create new clothing lines.

Антихутряна акція "Знімай хутро назавжди!"

24 лютого на головній площі Львова, при вході в Ратушу відбулась антихутряна акція під гаслом "Знімай хутро назавжди!". Аналогічні акції з ініціативи організації "UAnimals" відбулися у великих містах по всій Україні. Учасниками акції у Львові стало більше сотні людей основною вимогою яких стала пропозиція відмовитися від використання хутра та вимога до влади заборонити діяльність хутряних ферм у країні. Зазначимо, що в Україні вже кілька років поспіль зоозахисники та небайдужі громадяни борються за відмову від натурального хутра у промисловості. За цей час організаторам події вдалося заручитися підтримкою 17 популярних українських дизайнерів - від Andre Tan до Elena Reva, від LAKE до BEVZA. Втім попит породжує пропозицію, тож важлива відмова від кривавого матеріалу кожною окремою людиною. Хутро личить лише тваринам!», — кажуть активісти UAnimals.