Buddy up at pub “Bratyska”!

For Leopolitans news that there is yet another venue ready to pop up in the city, is in the ordinary course of life. Indeed, it became quite difficult to dazzle perceptive connoisseurs of the hospitality art. That became a bit of a good challenge for the owners of the recently opened Bratyska pub, located in the cozy corner of city’s iconic Kryva Lypa Lane. Name for the venue –Bratyska (Buddy) - appeared naturally as it is obvious that those who support high-quality Ukrainian beer and spectacular local rock&roll are dear buddies for the pub’s owners! So why not to delight beer experts and miss opportunity to plunge into city’s gastronomic whirl? Pub Bratyska offers a selection of 30 tap draft beers: from unique ones and up to globally recognized classic beer styles, the taste of which will you’re your head turn!

Can you imagine a glass of cool malty beer without original and spicy snack? At Bratyska you will be treated well not only with extensive list of snacks but also with rich assortment of European cuisine dishes. It goes without saying that all guests feel very comfortably in the pub’s atmosphere, so if you are up to dancing on the bar counter, you are hearty welcome! And the live performance by best Ukrainian bands will only add extra zest to it all! Still think it sounds too good to be true? Well, then there is nothing else to do but to come and check it out by yourself. Be sure you give feedback about your visit, as Bratyska counts on it to become better!