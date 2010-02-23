One year with Victoria’s Secret

Recently, Ukraine’s biggest sexiest lingerie styles store - Victoria’s Secret, (located at 36 Doroshenka str), festively celebrated first birthday anniversary! This well-recognized brand, founded back in 1977 in features luxurious yet available items, as each woman who purchases and wears “ordinary lingerie” wishes to have something more fabulous and exclusive. Exquisite, romantic and smokin' sexy atmosphere of Victoria’s Secret is much more appealing for women, then heaps of dull panties and colorless bras. Swimsuits, lingerie, clothes, make-up and accessories by Victoria’s Secret are available for trying on, purchasing or pre-ordering at two-leveled store located in Lviv’s city centre.

Founders of the store managed to make celebration party spectacular, same way as spectacular the brand Victoria’s Secret is: guests were treated to delicious fourchette, performance by lounge-band Lori, contests, memorable gifts and much more. As event’s highlight came fabulous lingerie fashion show presented by sexy Angels with stunning wings, which became recognizable feature of such shows! During fashion show the invited stylist presented guests with ideas of how in best way create awesome looks and how to pick up appropriate accessories to suit it.

Leonid Martynchyk: “I am huge fan of fashion shows by Victoria’s Secret and each year I’m looking forward to them! I’m extremely fond of seeing many celebrities taking part in those always enchanting shows - such presentation of the brand adds a lot to promotion of the brand. I clearly remember those fashion shows when Lady Gaga and Rihanna performed. If you are a man who is not quite interested in lingerie you watch the show as it is sexy and attractive, featuring most popular singers! For me Victoria’s Secret presents celebrity show. As Leopolitan I am very pleased to know that the biggest store is located in Lviv, as I highly evaluate everything connected with Lviv. The notion of Lviv is already brand by itself, like Leopolitan cheesecake (syrnyk), Leopolitan home -brewed fruit liquors or Leopoltan koliada (house-tohouse Christmas caroling).”

Mila Baraeva, blogger and entrepreneur: “If I was asked to pick something that in best way presents atmosphere of brand Victoria’s Secret, I with no doubt, would name this store! It is very colorful, sexy and stylish! The extravagant show-windows of the store momentary remind you of Victoria’s Secret fashion defile. With time each woman starts to value not only beauty, but also comfort and wearability,and Victoria’s Secret is the best choice, as this brand managed to unite those things. Victoria’s Secret is a must-have of my fashionable wardrobe”.