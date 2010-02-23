Olena Dats Gallery Hosts Glamourous Fashion Event

Lviv’s Olena Dats Gallery – known for its interesting events and glamorous parties – hosted a presentation of the brand’s latest collection of evening gowns as part of the Lviv Fashion Week events. Models showcased cozy down jackets by Mongoose and the evening was filled with the enchanting fragrances of Chornobryvtsi perfumes created by Olena Belova. Party guests also had the wonderful opportunity to admire aromas by Ukrainian perfume makers Olfactorium. Talented vocalist and art director Uliana Horbachevska did an excellent job of adding a mystical and extravagant ‘fleur’ to the event.

For more information, visit olena-dats.com or stop by the gallery at Lviv’s Green Terrace at 8 Kubanska St.