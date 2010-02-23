Ukrainian Amazons

In honour of the upcoming Defenders of Ukraine Day, Lviv Ethnographic hosted the wonderful fashion show ‘Ukrainian Amazons’ at the D. Halytskyi International Airport on 27 September. All the models on the catwalk came from women participating in the warzone in Eastern Ukraine, including field paramedics, journalists, and volunteers. They exchanged their combat boots and camouflage for high heels and vyshyvankas for the occasion. Some of the women were named Heroes of Ukraine for their battle experience and hundreds of saved lives. A few of the lovely ladies admitted it was their first time in regular shoes since the war started! The event featured fashions from some of the city’s finest designers, including Hoyra Modern Embroidery Studio, Ethno, Voloshka, Folk Moda, Telizhenko Fashion Design, Chernikova, and Oksana Polonets. Looking good ladies – and thank you for your service!

Українські амазонки

На честь Дня захисника України 27 вересня в Міжнародному аеропорту ім. Д. Галицького відбувся показ етно моди у рамках проекту "Українські амазонки". Усі моделі на подіумі були жінками, які брали участь у військових діях на сході Україні, включаючи польових фельдшерів, журналістів та волонтерів. Вони змінили свої бойові обладунки та камуфляж на високі підбори і вишиванки. Деякі з них отримали звання Героя України за відвагу та сотні врятованих ними життів. А дехто з учасниць зізналися, що саме тут вперше з початку війни вони вбрали цивільне взуття. У цьому заході показали свої колекції найвідоміші дизайнери Львова, зокрема, студія сучасної вишивки Гойра, Етно, Волошка, Фольк Мода, Теліженко Fashion Design, Чернікова та Оксана Полонець. Усі жінки на подіумі виглядали просто чарівно - і дякуємо їм за службу Батьківщині!