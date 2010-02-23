Lviv’s Plyazh Aqua Park Celebrates 10th Anniversary!

Lviv’s Plyazh Aqua Park celebrated its 10th anniversary with a festive party and spectacular surprises over the 11-12 August weekend. The colourful event featured a fabulous bubble show, awesome magic show, jolly entertainment by the Party na Hati animators, and exciting contests for both children and the grown ups. One of the highlights was the exciting lottery, where guests were able to win an annual membership. Groovy gigs by the DJ and Full House Project band followed.

Leopolitans looking to get out of the heat and guests of the city have been able to enjoy the high-quality aquatic and fitness services at Plyazh for over 10 years. As Western Ukraine’s No. 1 entertainment, sports, and fitness recreation complex, the Plyazh Aqua Park continually seeks innovative ideas to create memorable and authentic experiences and to encourage the entire family to participate together in safe and enjoyable water activities.

Львівський аквапарк "Пляж" святкує своє 10-річчя!

Львівський Аквапарк "Пляж" відзначив своє 10-річчя грандіозними святковими вечірками та вражаючими сюрпризами у вихідні дні 11-12 серпня. Кольорова подія включала казкове бульбашкове шоу, неймовірне магічне шоу, веселі розваги з аніматорами Party na Hati та захоплюючі змагання для дітей і дорослих. Одним з найважливіших моментів стала весела лотерея, де гості могли виграти річний абонемент. За музичну частину відповідали DJ and Full House Project band.

Львів’яни та гості міста, які бажають втекти від спеки чи просто поплавати або зайнятись фітнесом, можуть насолоджуватись високоякісними послугами аквапарку вже понад 10 років. Розважально-спортивний комплекс № 1 Західної України, аквапарк "Пляж" постійно шукає нові ідеї для створення незабутніх вражень для всієї родини та запрошує до спільної участі у безпечних та приємних водних розвагах.