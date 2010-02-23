25th International Hutsul Festival

Hutsulshchyna, the eight Hutsul districts of the Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, and Transcarpathian oblasts, is not only a rural paradise of pine-tree covered valleys and undisturbed panoramic views but is also the beating heart of one of Ukraine’s most treasured ethnic groups – the Hutsuls. Hutsul culture is known far beyond the borders of the country as Hutsuls are noteworthy for their friendliness. At every wooden settlement, visitors are sure to be met with a heartfelt welcome and endless stories and demonstrations of the colourful Hutsul identity that is perfectly preserved in their folklore, music, literature, crafts, and legends. As travellers enter the picturesque mountain region, they quickly discover how life here has remained so true to its traditions. The best way to discover the region is to visit the International Hutsul Festival, which is celebrating its 25th year this year. Taking place from 21-29 July in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, many of the events will be focused in the mountain resort of Yaremche. Festivalgoers have the wonderful opportunity to enjoy Hutsul folk bands and dance performances, purchase handmade Hutsul goods, and even discover the customs of a traditional Hutsul wedding! Learn more about the preservation of the eco-culture and culture heritage of the Carpathian Mountains Hutsul tribes at the 25th International Hutsul Festival this summer.

25-й Міжнародний гуцульський фестиваль

Гуцульщина - це вісім районів Івано-Франківської, Чернівецької та Закарпатської областей, які є не лише сільським раєм із вкритими смереками горами й долинами та неперевершеними панорамними краєвидами, але й серцем однієї з найцікавіших етнічних груп України – гуцулів. Їх культура відома далеко за межами України, оскільки гуцули самі гостинні та дружелюбні. У кожному гуцульському поселенні, безсумнівно, гостей сердечно привітають, почастують смачними стравами та нескінченними історіями й піснями про історію краю та його героїв, яка збереглася в їх фольклорі, музиці, літературі, ремеслах та легендах. Люди серед цих мальовничих гір та лісів зуміли зберегти відчуття єдності з природою і живуть у згоді з нею та своїми традиціями. Чудова нагода познайомитись із цим краєм - відвідати Міжнародний гуцульський фестиваль, який відбудеться вже 25-й раз. З 21 по 29 липня. В Івано-Франківській області відбудеться багато заходів, зокрема, на гірському курорті Яремче. Гості фестивалю зможуть насолодитися виступами фольклорних колективів, придбати оригінальні вироби ручної роботи та навіть побувати на традиційному гуцульському весіллі. Дізнайтеся більше про збереження культурної спадщини карпатських гуцулів на 25 Міжнародному гуцульському фестивалі цього літа!