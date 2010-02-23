LVIV’S FIRST ETHNOFASHIONDAY

On April 15th the square in front of the Lviv’s Opera and Ballet theatre played host for the EthnoFashionDay, a fashion show featuring Ukrainian ethno outfits. The event attracted a lot of attention from Leopolitans and guests of the city as many recognized Ukrainian fashion designers presented their latest collections showcasing authentic embroidery alongside modern interpretations of this traditional clothing. The event was held for the first time and due to a lot of attention it has all chances to become annual. As event’s highlight came fashion defile by models dressed as Ukrainian rag dolls, who marched barefoot along straw filled catwalk accompanied by TroyeZilliа band’s ethno music.

ПЕРШИЙ ЛЬВІВСЬКИЙ “ETHNOFASHIONDAY”

У неділю 15 квітня, у Львові на площі перед національним акаде-

мічним театром опери та балету імені Соломії Крушельницької

відбулося дефіле українського етно-одягу. Подивитися на стилі-

зований солом’яний подіум і модний український національний

одяг зібралися сотні львів’ян та гостей міста. Українські дизайне-

ри представили просто неба свої колекції стильного етно-одя-

гу: від давньої автентики до сучасних інтерпретацій вишиванок.

Захід відбувається вперше, проте, організатори мають надію,

що щороку у Львові відбуватиметься проект “EthnoFashionDay”.

Родзинкою програми став вихід моделей-мотанок, які босоніж

пройшлися стилізованим подіумом у яскравих українських ви-

шиванках та спідницях. Дійство проходило під атмосферну ет-

но-музику гурту “TroyeZilliа”.