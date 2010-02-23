Indian Culture Days in Lviv

Lviv’s International Society of Ukrainian-Indian Friendship held the Indian Culture Days cultural festival from 20-25 October. The event featured a festive opening ceremony at Lviv’s magnificent House of Scientists that attracted Indian Ambassador Manoj Bharti, Lviv Regional Administration Head Oleh Synyutka, and other officials. Lviv’s Philharmonic Theatre played an Indian music concert as part of the program, while other events included Indian movie screenings, yoga workshops, jolly flash-mobs, and an extravagant ‘Indian Party’ at the Malevich Night Club. Hryshevsky Cinema Jazz also hosted an event by Ambassador Bharti – the ‘Presentation of India’ – that featured screenings of some of the finest contemporary Indian films.

Дні Індії у Львові

Силами львівського товариства українсько-індійської дружби 20-25 жовтня було проведено культурний фестиваль "Дні культури Індії". В урочистій церемонії відкриття, що відбулась в Будинку вчених, взяв участь посол Індії в Україні Манодж Бхарті, голова Львівської обласної державної адміністрації Олег Синютка та інших міські посадовці. У Львівській філармонії відбувся концерт індійської музики, а серед інших заходів – покази індійських фільмів, майстер-класи йоги, веселі флеш-моби та екстравагантна "індійська вечірка" в нічному клубі "Малевич". У ресторані імпровізацій "Грушевський cinema jazz" посол М. Бхарті також провів "Презентацію Індії", в якій були представлені деякі найкращі сучасні індійські фільми.