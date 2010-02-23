Lviv’s 17th International Economic Forum

Lviv’s 17th International Economic Forum attracted more than 1,000 participants – state and regional government representatives, investors, business leaders, diplomats, and representatives from international institutions, business associations, and banks – to the Western Ukrainian capital from 26-27 October. Two new alternative energy projects in the Lviv oblast were announced: a solar power plant in Yavoriv district, and a wind power plant in the Starosambirsky district. With the opening of these facilities, as well as two more that are planned by the end of the year, the Lviv region will be able to meet its electricity needs.

Also, within the forum’s program, the opening of Bader-Aunde’s new car seat cover plant was launched in the Yavoriv district (Lviv oblast). The new plant is a joint project of German investors Bader GmbH, which has two leather car seat cover plants elsewhere in the Lviv oblast (Kozhychi and Horodok), and the Aunde Company. The Bader plant sews leather car seat covers at two sites, while Aunde’s core business is textile car seat covers. Their new plant will allow the production of combined covers that will allow them to produce seats for companies like Daimler (Mercedes-Benz) and Skoda. The companies have already invested over 10 million EUR.

17-й Міжнародний економічний форум

На 17 львівському Міжнародному економічному форумі, що пройшов 26-27 жовтня, зареєструвалось понад 1000 учасників - представників державних та регіональних органів влади, інвесторів, бізнес-лідерів, дипломатів та представників міжнародних організацій, ділових асоціацій і банків. Тут було оголошено про запуск двох нових проектів альтернативної енергетики у Львівській області: сонячної електростанції у Яворівському районі та вітрової - у Старосамбірському. З введенням в експлуатацію цих важливих об'єктів, а також ще двох, які плануються до кінця року, Львівська область зможе задовольнити свої потреби в електроенергії.

Також в рамках програми форуму відбулось відкриття нової фабрики Bader-Aunde з виготовлення обшивки автомобільних сидінь у Яворівському районі. Це спільний проект німецького інвестора Bader GmbH, який вже має два подібні підприємства у Львівській області (Кожичі та Городок) та компанії Aunde. Завод Bader виготовляє шкіряні крісла на двох підприємствах, а основним напрямком діяльності фірми Aunde є виготовлення текстильної обшивки автомобільних сидінь. Їх нова спільна фабрика буде виготовляти комбіновані обшивки для таких відомих компаній, як Daimler (Mercedes-Benz) і Skoda. Для розвитку виробництва компанії вже інвестували в проект понад 10 мільйонів євро.