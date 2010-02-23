2017 Polish Cinema Festival

The ‘Under the High Castle’ Polish cinema festival was held in Lviv for the sixth time from 6-15 October. Organised by the General Consulate in Lviv together with the Polish Institute of Cinematic Art, the festival aims to promote Polish film, as well as the general history and culture of Ukraine’s neighbour to the west. The festival featured 28 film screenings, which were well-attended thanks to the symbolic ticket price of just 30 UAH, as well as many supporting events, including panel discussions, lessons on the history of cinema, photo exhibitions, and book presentations. Leopolitan cinema lovers and guests of the city had the wonderful chance to meet some of the biggest names in Polish cinema, including actor Jan Banas, writer Zofia Turowska, and director Janusz Majewski.

One of the most anticipated screenings was the premiere of ‘Dwie Korony’ (Two Kings), starring Adam Woronowicz and directed by Michal Kondrat. The movie tells the story of Maximilian Maria Kolbe, a Polish Franciscan friar that volunteered to die in the place of a stranger at the German death camp in Auschwitz. Other popular screenings included the film retrospective of Juliusz Machulski, the Polish actor, director, and screenwriter famed for his communist-era comedies. A special delight for festivalgoers was the ‘Mozart is alive!’ comedy cabaret performed by the MozART string quartet.

Покази польського кіно

Фестиваль польського кіно "Під Високим замком" вже вшосте пройшов у Львові з 6 по 15 жовтня. Ця подія була організована Генеральним консульством Польщі у Львові спільно з Польським інститутом кінематографії; її метою є пропаганда польського фільму, загальної історії та культури західного сусіда України. У програмі було 28 показів кінострічок та багато супутніх заходів – круглих столів, лекцій з історії кіно, фотовиставок та презентацій книг. Любителі кіно та гості міста мали чудову нагоду познайомитись з найвідомішими фігурами сучасного польського кіно як от актором Яном Банасєм, письменницєю Зофією Туровською та режисером Янушем Маєвським.

Одним з найбільш очікуваних показів була прем'єра фільму "Дві корони" (у головній ролі - Адам Ворович, режисер Міхал Кондрат). Фільм розповідає про Максиміліана Марію Кольбе, польського монаха-францисканця, який добровільно пішов на смерть замість незнайомця в німецькому таборі смерті в Освенцімі. Серед інших подій фестивалю, зокрема, ретроспектива фільмів польського актора, режисера, сценариста Юліуша Махульського, відомого своїми комедіями комуністичної епохи. Особливо публіці сподобались виступи комедійного кабаре "Моцарт живий!" у виконанні струнного квартету "MozART".