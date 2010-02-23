‘Between Us’ – Danish art exhibition

Lviv’s B.G. Voznytskyi National Art Gallery will host Ukraine’s first-ever Danish contemporary art display when the Dansk Folkekunst Art Association brings the ‘Between Us’ exhibition to the city from 2-24 September. The exhibit features a number of Denmark’s finest modern artists, including Ditte Knus Tønnesen, Mie Mørkeberg, Aaberg Kærn, Kristian Devantier, Andreas Monty Freddie, Ulla-Bech Bruun and others. The exhibit takes its title of ‘Between Us’ (Imellem Os / Поміж Hами) from the idea of human transition between time and place. It questions what values are core to human polarization and unification. Are we singular, standing alone? Or is our existence of a more codependent nature? Is it even still relevant to reason between an ‘us’ and a ‘them’?

The Dansk Folkekunst Art Association hopes to inspire Leopolitan art lovers and guests of the city to investigate the social construction of contemporary man in relation to globalization. The exhibition has been kindly sponsored by the Danish Ministry of Culture, the Danish Embassy, the Danish Foreign Office, Montana, ICT Logistics, and Carlsberg Ukraine. It will be open until 24 September at Lviv’s National Art Gallery (3 Stefanyka St.).

"Між нами" - художня виставка з Данії

У Львівський Національній художній галереї ім. Б. Г. Возницького проходить перша в Україні виставка сучасного мистецтва Данії. Асоціація художнього мистецтва "Dansk Folkekunst" представляє експозицію під назвою "Між нами" на якій можна побачити роботи сучасних датських художників: Дітте Кнус Тьоннесен, Мі Меркеберг, Аберг Керн, Крістіан Девантьєр, Андреас Монті Фредді та інших. Назва виставки "Між нами" (Imellem Os) відображає ідею переходу людини між часом і простором. Також ставиться питання: які цінності є ключовими для поляризації та об'єднання людей. Чи ми єдині, чи стоїмо поодинці? Чи наше існування є більш складної природи? Чи варто взагалі розмірковувати про різницю між "нами" та "ними"?

Датська асоціація художнього мистецтва "Dansk Folkekunst" сподівається надихнути львівських любителів мистецтва та гостей міста на дослідження соціальної конструкції сучасної людини у зв'язку із глобалізацією. Виставка відбувається за підтримки Міністерства культури Данії, посольства Данії, Міністерства закордонних справ Данії, брендів Montana, ICT Logistics та Carlsberg Ukraine. Вона буде відкрита до 24 вересня у Львівській Національній художній галереї (вул. Стефаника, 3).