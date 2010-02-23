10th Anniversary of Days of Performance

Ukraine’s one and only festival of art performance that features masters from different countries present their works – Days of Performance – celebrated its 10th anniversary in Lviv from 28 August to 3 September. This year saw artists from Thailand and Norway perform in Ukraine for the first time. Leopolitans and guests of the city also enjoyed artists from Great Britain, Israel, Poland, and Ukraine. The celebrated works of Stein Henningsen, who lives and works in Svalbard, Norway, were premiered during the event.

‘Days of Performance’ has been developing the most avant-garde genre of contemporary art in one of the oldest cities in Ukraine for a decade. Thanks to the efforts of the event organizers, a new generation of Ukrainian performers has emerged. More than that, Lviv has transformed into a center where performance extends to the artistic environment of other centers. On top of enjoying the performances, Leopolitan lovers of art and guests of the city were able to meet the artists, attend lectures and workshops, watch video shows, and take part in the experimental training program ‘School of Performance’.

10-річчя Днів перформенсу

У Львові з 28 серпня по 3 вересня у Львові відбувся єдиний фестиваль мистецького перформенсу, в якому були представлені артисти з різних країн. Цього року вперше в Україні були представлені артисти з Таїланду та Норвегії. Гості фестивалю також побачили артистів з Великобританії, Ізраїлю, Польщі та України. На фестивалі відбулись прем'єри видатних робіт Стейна Хеннінгсена, який живе та працює в Норвезькому місті Свалбард.

"Дні перформенсу" пропагують найбільш авангардний жанр сучасного мистецтва в одному з найстаріших міст України вже протягом десятиліття. Завдяки зусиллям організаторів фестивалю виросло нове покоління українських майстрів перформенсу. Окрім самих вистав, львівські любителі мистецтва і гості міста мали нагоду зустрітися з артистами, відвідати лекції та майстер-класи, переглянути відео-шоу та взяти участь у експериментальній навчальній програмі "Школа перформенсу".