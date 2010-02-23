A-Bank conquers new heights!

Lviv’s A-Bank brought together all of their Western Ukrainian employees to celebrate the Day of Bank Employees on 27 May. The energy of the bank’s young team was on display as participants enjoyed the excitement and rivalry of a Spartakiad! Sport gives not only the winners pride in their accomplishments, but unites the team, strengthens team spirit, and motivates participants to strive for new achievements. Special thanks goes to Board Chair Yuriy Kandaurov for organising the event. Regional Director Yuliya Turyk would like to congratulate the A-Bank staff for all of their hard work, as well as partners and clients for their support and welcomes everyone to join team of A-bank, main branch of which is located on 3 Y. Osmomysla Sq.

А- Банк досягає нових вершин!

27 травня А-банк об'єднав Західну Україну для відзначення професійного свята - Дня банкіра. Невпинна енергія молодого колективу банку знайшла відклик у форматі заходу: емоційна, активна, весела Спартакіада запам'ятається кожному учаснику! Дякуємо за це ідейному натхненнику - Голові Правління А-банку, Кандаурову Ю. В. Адже спорт дає не тільки азарт перемоги, а і згуртовує, об'єднює, зміцнює дух та мотивує до подальших досягнень!Регіональний директор, Турик Юлія, радо вітає колектив А-банку, партнерів та клієнтів! Та запрошує бажаючих долучитись до професійної команди А-банку! (Головне відділення розташоване за адресою: пл. Я. Осмомисла, 3)