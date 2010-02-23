Miss Lviv 2017

Lviv’s landmark Opera and Ballet Theatre hosted the glitzy grand finale of the Miss Lviv 2017 beauty pageant on 8 June. The finals featured plenty of glamour including the dazzling contestants in eye-catching swimsuits and gorgeous evening gowns. While the young ladies were the main attraction, Leopolitans and guests of the city were also treated to wonderful music performances from Mariya Yaremchuk, Andriy Kishe, Ivan NAVI, Tayanna, and the marvelous Khrystyna Soloviy. Event hosts Volodymyr Andriyevskyi and Timur Miroshnichenko questioned the contestants, allowing the girls to display their charm and intellect, in addition to their beauty. Several hundred Leopolitan hopefuls showed up for casting, of which 14 of Lviv’s most spectacular young women were selected to compete in the finals. In the end, 17-year-old Iryna Tkachuk was named Miss Lviv 2017, while Yulia Matkovska and Marta Shevchuk were named Vice Miss and 2nd Vice Miss, respectively. The lovely Iryna Tkachuk will now represent Lviv at Miss Ukraine 2017 in Kyiv later this year.

Міс Львів 2017

На сцені львівського театру опери та балету 8 червня відбувся грандіозний фінал конкурсу краси "Міс Львів 2017". Публіка мала на що подивитись, зокрема, виступи учасниць в купальних костюмах і розкішних вечірніх сукнях. Програма конкурсу супроводжувалась виступами артистів Марії Яремчук, Андрія Кіше, Івана NAVI, Tayanna і Христини Соловій. Ведучі цього шоу Володимир Андрієвський і Тимур Мірошниченко ставили питання конкурсанткам, щоб ті могли якнайкраще показати свій шарм та інтелект, вже не кажучи про їх вроду. Кількасот львів’янок були присутні на кастингу, де вимогливе журі відібрало 14 найчарівніших дівчат для участі у гранд-фіналі. Звання "Міс Львів-2017" отримала 17-річна Ірина Ткачук, а Юлія Матковська і Марта Шевчук отримали звання віце-міс і 2 віце-міс, відповідно. Наша красуня Ірина Ткачук тепер представлятиме Львів на конкурсі "Міс Україна 2017" Києві наприкінці цього року.