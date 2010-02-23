Sweet Anniversary of Confiserie JUST

French confectionary JUST, located on the 3rd floor of Forum Lviv, recently celebrated their first anniversary in style. Guests of the festive event were treated to a variety of delicious sweets and exquisite sparkling wine. The highlight of the event came when the spectacular Author’s Cake – a culinary masterpiece crafted specifically for the occasion – was presented to the lucky eventgoers. The incredible culinary arrangement featured airy, French sponge cake layered with lime and a touch of Malibu liquor, unforgettable pistachio mousse, passion fruit crème, crunchy Royal filling, French hazelnut paste, and white chocolate and spoiled all the dessert lovers in attendance. And we haven’t even mentioned the divine French macaroons, tarts, éclairs, candies, and pastries that were on offer by the incredible Maryna Sobko. JUST Confiserie just made it crystal clear that any celebration that calls for sweets can be ably managed by the venue’s professional staff.

СОЛОДКА РІЧНИЦЯ КОНДИТЕРСЬКОЇ Confiserie JUST

Нещодавно французька кондитерська Confiserie JUST, що на 3 поверсі Forum Lviv відсвяткувала свою першу річницю. Тут пригощали різноманітними солодощами власного виробництва та ігристим вином. Але шедевром кулінарії цього вечора став фантастичний яскравий торт за авторським рецептом, виключно до дня народження кондитерської JUST. Поєднання французького повітряного бісквіту зі смаком лайму та нотками лікеру Malibu з неповторним на смак фісташковим мусом, кремом з маракуї, хрусткою начинкою Роялін, французською пастою з фундука та з білим шоколадом не залишив байдужим нікого. Confiserie JUST переконала кожного, що Ваше солодке свято спокійно можна доручити професіоналам закладу. Макаронси, тарти, еклери, різноманітна палітра цукерок та вражаючи тістечка від Шеф-кондитера Маріни Собко задовільнять Ваші найсолодші побажання!