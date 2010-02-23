CHERESHNIVSKA

About CHERESHNIVSKA

Chereshnivska was founded in Lviv in 2015. The brand is distinguished by its minimalistic product design and recognizable prints – just check out the shirt on the cover of this magazine to see for yourself. To guarantee perfect quality, all items are sewn from beginning to end by one of our masters in our small workshop right here in Lviv. We are also practically waste-free production as all leftover materials are used to create completely unique outfits.

About the new Spring / Summer 2020 collection

With this collection, we draw attention to the problem of information noise. We wanted to demonstrate how our beliefs our changing under the influence of media technology. This effect was achieved with the help of prints. Imagine, at first, these were real photos of people we processed using filters and graphics.

Where to buy

You can pick up all of the items from our Spring / Summer 2020 collection online at chereshnivska.com or at Open Store, located at 8 Fedorova St. in Lviv. Feel free to contact us by WhatsApp at +380504412941.

Про бренд CHERESHNIVSKA

Бренд Chereshnivska був заснований у Львові в 2015 році. Нас відрізняє мінімалістичний дизайн виробів та характерні впізнавані принти. Одна з наших сорочок на обкладинці цього номеру. Усі речі від початку до кінця шиються одним майстром у нашій невеличкій майстерні. Ми практично безвідходне виробництво, усі залишки використовуємо для створення цілком унікальних речей.

Про нову колекцію SS’2020

Своєю колекцією ми привертаємо увагу до проблеми інформаційного шуму.

Ми хотіли продемонструвати те, як змінюються наші переконання під дією медіатехнологій.

Цього ефекту досягли з допомогою принтів. Уявіть, що спочатку це були реальні фото людей, які ми обробили з допомогою фільтрів та графіки.

Де замовити і придбати