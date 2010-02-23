Why do People Prefer IQOS?

A well-known tobacco heating device has quite a few advantages, including unique ones depending on the user, which is one of the main reasons of its increasing popularity.

IQOS has long become a common name among its users. The gadget for heating tobacco is associated with a certain way of life and stands out for its appearance and content. What makes the device so popular, and how is it different from the other products?

In 2014, Philip Morris presented IQOS, a device for heating tobacco. The brand-new product became an innovation for those, willing to reduce the harm caused by smoking without having to quit their habit completely. Thanks to IQOS' unique technology, all the peculiarities of the smoking ritual have been preserved while the process itself has become less harmful.

IQOS comes with a holder, tobacco sticks and a charger. Today, users can choose not only the taste and strength of tobacco, but also the device's color, making it a more personal experience. IQOS is convenient to use, less harmful and gives more freedom to express oneself with lots of accessories. This is what it is known and loved for among both men and women.

The main advantage of IQOS is that it does not affect the body as much as regular smoking does. This is thanks to the fact that tobacco inside the sticks doesn't burn and is heated to 350° instead, using a ceramic element inside the holder. When tobacco is heated, a fast-spreading aerosol is released. A smoker gets everything they are used to while the process itself is potentially safer for both themselves and the people around them.

"I spend quite a lot of time in my car during the day. I wouldn't smoke inside it before because I was afraid it could harm my children; besides, I don't like the stagnant cigarette smell, anyway. IQOS really did surprise me since it doesn't have caustic smoke, it doesn't impregnate the clothes and upholstery; and, in a short period of time, no one can even tell someone has used IQOS inside the car recently. I can now use IQOS while waiting in traffic without being worried about my kids or wife getting in the car later and breathing all of that in."

In addition to its usability, the elegant accessory also has a neat design with a streamlined shape and is easy to keep in a small bag, as well as in a pocket. The modern models allow choosing your favorite color for the gadget, and even changing the case depending on the season or your mood.

"I like IQOS for being able to express myself. It is way nicer to put a stylish accessory on a table in a restaurant instead of a crumpled pack of cigarettes. It has become a part of my style. I won't ever burn my favorite dress or ruin my outfit with cigarette ashes, and there won't be a nasty ashtray on my table. This gadget lets me remain myself and also wear my favorite perfume instead of smelling like cigarette smoke."

Most of the users agree that IQOS gives more freedom, which does not limit other's rights. While being used, IQOS produces an aerosol with a light smell, which goes away fast without causing any discomfort to the people around you. This is why more and more public places are becoming IQOS-friendly, i.e. allowing using the gadget inside.

"I often spend my business meetings in a cafe or a restaurant. The need to smoke used to be a big problem for me. Being nervous during negotiations and going out for a smoke is unprofessional and inconvenient, but there was no other choice. IQOS solved that issue, and now I can use it if I want to while not disturbing the others since the smell is barely noticeable. I like that this is potentially less harmful, and, perhaps, it will eventually allow me to quit smoking completely."

Philip Morris tried to make their products as convenient for the user as possible. In order to understand if IQOS is actually a good alternative to smoking, you can try out the device for free and even return it if needed. However, after checking out all of the gadget's advantages, most users do opt for IQOS in the end.

За що цінують IQOS?

Популярність IQOS продовжує зростати. Відомий прилад для нагрівання тютюну демонструє чимало переваг, серед яких кожен користувач виділяє свої.

У середовищі користувачів IQOS давно став ім'ям прозивним. Гаджет для нагрівання тютюну асоціюється з певним способом життя і привертає увагу як зовнішнім виглядом, так і своїм змістом. У чому запорука популярності приладу, і чому його виділяють серед альтернативних товарів?

IQOS - це пристрій для нагрівання тютюну, представлений компанією Philip Morris в 2014 році. Новий продукт став інноваційним рішенням для тих, хто прагне знизити шкоду від паління, але поки не готовий повністю відмовитися від своєї звички. Завдяки унікальній технології IQOS зберіг всі особливості ритуалу тютюнопаління, але при цьому зробив сам процес потенційно менш шкідливим.

Система IQOS містить тримач, тютюнові стіки та зарядний пристрій. Сьогодні виробник дозволяє обрати не тільки смак і міцність тютюну, а й оптимальну модель гаджета в будь-якому кольорі. IQOS зручний у застосуванні, стильно виглядає і дарує більше свободи для вираження індивідуальності через безліч аксесуарів. Цим він привертає увагу сучасних чоловіків і жінок.

Головна перевага IQOS - потенційно менше шкоди для організму. Це досягається за рахунок того, що тютюн в стіках не горить, а нагрівається до температури 350° за допомогою керамічного елемента всередині тримача. При нагріванні тютюну виділяється аерозоль, який швидко розсіюється.. Користувач гаджету отримує все, до чого він звик, з більшою безпекою для себе й оточуючих.

«Я проводжу в автівці чимало часу протягом дня. Раніше в салоні не палив, щоб не нашкодити дітям, до того ж і сам не люблю застояного сигаретного запаху. IQOS став для мене справжньою знахідкою: в нього немає їдкого диму, він не просочує одяг і оббивку, вже за короткий час ледь помітний запах розсіюється. Я можу спокійно використовувати IQOS в заторі та не боюсь, що після цього в машину сяде дитина або дружина, і вони будуть дихати важким повітрям».

Крім позитивної практичної сторони IQOS радує стильним оформленням. Елегантний аксесуар має приємну обтічну форму та легко вміщується як у невеликій сумочці, так і в кишені. Сучасні моделі дозволяють не тільки вибрати улюблений колір гаджета, але й міняти корпус в залежності від сезону та настрою.

«Я люблю IQOS за можливість виразити свою індивідуальність. Що не кажіть, приємно покласти на столик у ресторані не зім'яту пачку сигарет, а стильний аксесуар, який доповнює мій образ. З IQOS я ніколи не пропалю улюблену сукню, не зіпсую попелом костюм, а поруч зі мною не буде диміти неприємна попільничка з недопалками. Гаджет дозволяє мені залишатися собою і, в той же час, пахнути улюбленими парфумами, а не сигаретним димом».

Більшість користувачів сходяться на думці, що IQOS забезпечує більше свободи, яка не обмежує прав інших. У процесі використання стіки виділяють легкий аромат, який швидко розсіюється, не доставляючи дискомфорту оточуючим. Така особливість гаджета призвела до того, що все більше громадських закладів стають IQOS-friendly, тобто дозволяють використовувати гаджет всередині приміщення.

«Я часто проводжу робочі зустрічі в кафе або ресторані. Раніше необхідність покурити була справжньою проблемою. Терпіти та нервувати в процесі переговорів? Вибачатися і виходити на вулицю на перекур? Несолідно та незручно, але іншого виходу не було. IQOS всі ці метушіння вирішив: якщо мені хочеться - я користуюсь IQOS. При цьому не заважаю оточуючим: запаху практично не чутно. Мені подобається, що це менш шкідлива альтернатива, і, можливо, в подальшому вона допоможе мені відмовитися від звички зовсім».

Philip Morris постарався зробити свій продукт максимально зручним для користувачів. Щоб зрозуміти, чи підходить IQOS в якості альтернативи сигаретам, прилад можна безкоштовно протестувати та повернути в разі потреби. Оцінивши всі переваги гаджета, більшість користувачів все ж роблять вибір на користь IQOS.