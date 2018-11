Chycheri’s World of Gorgeous Ornaments

Nowadays it is especially important to remember our vigorous roots and to deservingly appreciate and carefully cherish our centuries-old cultural traditions. It is essential to keep in mind who we are and where we came from. Which is precisely why Chycheri designer Anastasiya Vasylyk has borne these ideas in mind since founding her company four years ago. Chycheri now offers wonderful outfits for children and adults looking for natural and comfortable ethno-style clothing. Vasylyk’s garments feature outer clothing ensembles – like coats and hats or dresses and accessories. Her outfits are known for being highly functional and comfortably wearable. Chycheri’s clothing showcases a classic fit and cut combined with elements of traditional Ukrainian attire, including natural fabrics like wool, silk, and linen. Vasylyk’s patterns feature a personal interpretation of rich Ukrainian ornaments that are highlighted by her signature handmade wool-felt adornments. After enchanting Ukrainians, Chycheri has begun to win international praise, including at the Polki Folki ethno fashion show in Zakopane, Poland, where she presented a collection featuring motifs from Kosiv.

For more information, please call (067)772-5653 or visit facebook.com/Chycheri.