ARS-IDEA: Triumph of Elegancy & Style

Lviv’s ARS-IDEA interior and architectural design, under the guidance of Arsen Kostyshyn, was recently awarded first prize in the “interior of a public premises” competition at the INTERIUM 2017 international interior design contest for their ‘CABINET’ project located at 12 Vynnychenko St. in Lviv.

Theming the venue as a reading room was simple as the mansion oozes with the aura of old and new books. Working together with architects and constructors, ARS-IDEA helped modernise the venue with a shining splendour thanks to the spectacular new design and numerous additions to the décor, like cage lamps, books, and candleholders. The venue boasts of books everywhere – on shelves, in alcoves, as wall decorations – even the stairs feature book covers! Except for the cage lamps, all of the interior elements, such as the furniture, forged units, and decors, were made right here in Ukraine, so you can proudly call ‘CABINET’ a completely made-in-Ukraine product. Kostyshyn sees the project as extremely important as it is located in the historical part of the city across from the famous Hlyniany Gate. Studio’s client was eager to create the best confectionary in Lviv, which will feature the glorious spirit of the end of 19th-beginning of 20th centuries, when Lviv was the fifth most important city in the Austrian-Hungarian Empire right after Vienna, Budapest, Trieste and Praha.

The ARS-IDEA Design Studio is well known in Ukraine as it has worked on over 150 projects since its inception in 2004. This creative studio is also a winner of one of the most prestigious international contests – the International Property Awards, which took place in London in November 2016. One of their newest projects is the luxurious STARFIT sports complex in Vynnyky. The complex features a modern gym with Panatta fitness equipment and Intensa cardio exercisers. The spectacular swimming pool has three levels of water purification alongside a wading pool, huge Jacuzzi, and three saunas. You can take boxing, fighting, and MMA training at the centre, which also has its own squash court, pool bar, and sports bar with cool drinks and a Wi-Fi zone. For the little ones, there are specialised sports groups and entertainment programs. This awesome sports facility was built primarily for locals, but as noted by project investor Hryhoriy Kozlovskyi, “I hope to see future Olympic champions be brought up here!”

ARSIDEA: тріумф елегантності та смаку

Нещодавно студія АRSIDEA interior & architectural design під керівництвом Арсена Костишина отримала заслужену перемогу (1 місце) у конкурсі Міжнародної інтер’єрної премії INTERIUM 2017 в номінації «ІНТЕР'ЄР ГРОМАДСЬКИХ ПРИМІЩЕНЬ» за проект “CABINET”, що по вул. Винниченка, 12.

Обрати тематику закладу було нескладно, так як споруда «просякла» духом книг. Спільними зусиллями архітекторів, конструкторів та ARSIDEA заклад засяяв не тільки новим дизайном та різноманіттям предметів декору: клітками-світильниками, книгами, підсвічниками. У кав”ярні-читальні книги повсюди – всі полиці заставлені різними виданнями, на стінах розписи з книг, навіть підсходинки мають вигляд книжкових обкладинок. Все, окрім світильників, українського виробництва: меблі, ковані елементи, декори. Тому сміливо можна стверджувати, що CABINET – це український продукт. Як зазначив Арсен Костишин, цей проект є надзвичайно важливим для нього адже розташований в історичній частині міста навпроти глинянської брами. Замовник ставив завдання створити найкращу у Львові кондитерську з атмосферою періоду кінця 19 поч 20 ст., коли Львів був п’ятим за розміром містом в Австро-Угорщини після Відня, Будапешта, Трієста і Праги.

ARSIDEA добре відома на просторах дизайну України, адже творить з 2004 року і за цей час реалізувала дизайн понад 150 об`єктів. Студія є переможницею найпристижнішого міжнародного конкурсу International Property Awards, що відбувся у Лондоні в листопаді 2016 року.Останнійм з реалізованих проектів є Cпорткомплекс STARFIT у Винниках. Його тренажерний зал обладнаний тренажерами фірми Panatta та кардіотренажерами Intensa. Басейн оснащений трирівневою системою очищення води, поряд із ним знаходяться три сауни, велике джакузі та дитячий басейн. Для малечі також передбачені спортивні секції та анімаційна програма. У STARFIT є сквош-корт, проводяться заняття з боксу, мішаних бойових мистецтв (ММА) та з фрі-файту. Працюють бар біля басейну та спорт-бар із прохолодними напоями та Wi-Fi zone. За словами засновників комплексу його збудували в першу чергу для винниківчан. У своєму інтерв’ю інвестор проекту Козловський Григорій Петрович відмітив, - "Я мрію щоб тут виховувалися олімпійські чемпіони!"