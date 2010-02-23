What Does Lviv Today Mean to Lviv?

1.“I like to look through the magazine to see what’s going on in the city: some events pictured there that I visited myself and some that I missed that I see my friends at. When some magazines appear and fade from the market, Lviv Today shows stability and remains trendy. It is the only high-quality product for our English-speaking audience that tells about the different aspects of life in the city and shows how multifaceted life is in Lviv.”

Olha Syvak, Chief Investment Officer of Lviv City Council

“Я люблю переглядати журнал, щоб бути в курсі всього, що відбувається в місті: на деяких подіях я була присутня особисто, на інших були мої друзі, тож я можу дізнатись, що я пропустила. В той час коли деякі видання з’являються та зникають з ринку, Lviv Today стабільно тримає свій стиль. Це єдине високоякісне видання для англомовної аудиторії, яке розповідає про різні аспекти життя у місті та підтверджує різнобарвність Львова.”

Ольга Сивак, Начальник управління інвестицій та проектів департаменту економічного розвитку Львівської міської ради

2.“The political and economic centre of gravity in Ukraine is shifting from east to west and Lviv is again emerging as a prominent cultural, financial, and economic centre in Central and Eastern Europe – like it was centuries ago. These developments are only increasing the importance of Lviv Today, the major English news outlet in Western Ukraine. Lviv Today is always a trusted and essential source for us to follow the news, events, and changes in Lviv.”

Burak Pehlivan, Chairman of the International Turkish Ukrainian Business Association (TUID)

“Політичний та економічний центр тяжіння України зміщується зі сходу на захід, і Львів знов постає як знаний культурний, фінансовий та економічний осередок Центральної та Східної Європи, як і було багато років тому. Ці зміни тільки підсилюють важливість журналу Lviv Today, який є потужним джерелом англомовних новин у Західній Україні. Lviv Today - це завжди достовірне та важливе джерело інформації, з якого ми отримуємо новини про міські події та зміни у Львові.”

Бурак Пехліван, Голова Міжнародної спілки бізнесменів України та Туреччини (TUID)

3.“Lviv Today is a window to the cultural, social, and business life of the Western Ukrainian region. I like Lviv Today’s motto – ‘The heart of Europe – the soul of Ukraine’ as it completely matches with my view of Lviv.”

Markian Malskyy, Honorary Consul of Austria in the Lviv, Volyn, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Rivne oblasts

“Для мене Lviv Today це “вікно” в культурне, соціальне та бізнес життя Західноукраїнського регіону. І мені дуже подобається гасло журналу Lviv Today “Серце Європи – душа України”, оскільки воно повністю співпадає з моїм баченням Львова.”

Маркіян Мальський, Почесний консул Республіки Австрія на території Львівської, Волинської, Закарпатської, Івано-Франківської, Тернопільської та Рівненської областей

4.“Lviv Today is a colourful, interesting, and informative ‘business card’ of the city of which I’m proud of. Usually, when I’m on a trip I take an issue to learn about the city with such a rich history and it’s wise and unique people. I’m really grateful to have such a ‘friend’ that I can show what I love most about Lviv to people that do not know much about the city.”

Maryana Lutsyshyn, Lviv Manager of EBA’s Western Ukrainian Office

“Для мене Lviv Today - це кольорова, цікава та інформативна візитівка міста, яким я пишаюсь. Зазвичай, коли я подорожую, то завжди беру з собою примірник та намагаюсь уявити, що ж приховує місто з славетною історією, багате на мудрих та унікальних людей. Я дуже вдячна, що в мене є такий “друг” з яким я можу знайомити інших людей, які ще не знають багато чого про мій улюблений Львів.”

Мар'яна Луцишин, Менеджер Західно-Українського відділення ЄБА

5.“Lviv Today is an authentic digest of the city that features all the positive and useful information I need to know about my own city and the people that create its rich history. For me, it’s good in the morning with a coffee. It’s already 99! I eagerly await the jubilee issue! For the city, it is a colourful friend who was everywhere yesterday; it is with us today and knows what is happening tomorrow. For guests of the city, it is a high-quality city guide.”

Arsen Kostyshyn, Founder of ARS-IDEA Design Studio

“Lviv Today – це щоденник нашого міста, де локалізувалося скупчення позитивно-корисної інформації про рідний Львів та про людей, що творять його історію.

Для мене - це ранок, кава і Lviv Today. 99-тий. Чекаю на ювілейний.

Для Львова - це кольоровий друг, який був там вчора, є з нами сьогодні і знає, що буде завтра.

Для гостей міста - це якісний цікавий гід.”

Арсен Костишин, архітектор, засновник студії ARS-IDEA

6.“Without a doubt, for me Lviv means jazz. In addition to the huge amount of Alfa Jazz Fest guests, I myself fell in love with jazz in this city at the festival. Even the reputable British newspaper The Guardian named Alfa Jazz Fest as one of its Top 10 European festivals. I am certain that this became possible thanks to the unity of recognised musicians, top-notch organisation, and the unique atmosphere of Lviv – which is nowhere depicted better than by Lviv Today.”

Natalia Gorbachevskaya, Executive Director of Alfa Jazz Fest

“Звичайно, Львів для мене - це джаз:) Я, так само як і велика кількість гостей Alfa Jazz Fest, полюбила джаз саме у Львові, на фестивалі. Поважне британське видання Guardian включило Alfa Jazz Fest у ТОП-10 кращих фестивалів Європи. Переконана, що це стало можливим, оскільки на нашому джазовому фестивалі поєднались видатні музиканти, якісна організація та унікальна атмосфера Львова, яку найкраще передає на своїх сторінках саме видання Lviv Today.”

Наталя Горбачевська, Виконавчий директор Alfa Jazz Fest

7.“Lviv Today is the best way for English speakers to unlock the secrets of the best things to do and to see in Lviv. To find out how, where, and why to explore Ukraine’s most beautiful and historic city.”

Karl Robb, EPAM Systems Board member

“Lviv Today - це найкращий шлях для англомовних читачів дізнатись про всі таємниці Львова: що побачити та чим зайнятись. Зрозуміти як, де і навіщо пізнавати більше про найгарніше історичне місто України.“

Карл Робб, Член правління EPAM Systems

8.“Lviv Today is a magazine that really opens up Lviv for the rest of Europe and the world. It is also a communicative platform that gives foreigners the opportunity to get acquainted with the most interesting things Lviv has to offer. Every night, every day – many cheers for Lviv Today!”

Grygoriy Semenchuk, Ukrainian poet and musician, Director of ‘Author’s Reading Month’ festival and Head of the board at ‘Dialogue’ Artistic Council

”Журнал "Lviv Today" – це те, що дійсно відкриває Львів Європі і світові. Це також той комунікаційний майданчик, який дає можливість іноземцю познайомитися з цікавинками Львова. Every night, every day - хай живе Lviv Today!”

Григорій Семенчук, Український поет, музикант, голова ГО "Мистецька рада Діалог" та директор фестивалю “Місяць авторських читань”

9.“It’s nice to get all the updated info about city life, arranged with an intelligent beauty and gathered in one magazine – Lviv Today. Seeing our models’ achievements in the reports on its pages make me feel like I’m helping to shape the modern image of our beloved Lviv. It is essential that Lviv Today is so familiar with every part of the cultural component of our city’s environment – that is exactly the spirit of Lviv and that’s why I personally love Lviv Today!”

Tetyana Zaydena, Director at OK’S Model Management, Lviv

”Дуже приємно отримувати всі останні новини про життя міста, зібраними в одному журналі – Lviv Today, ще й так вишукано оформленому. Кожен раз коли я бачу на сторінках журналу статті про досягнення наших моделей, я відчуваю себе дотичною до створення сучасного іміджу нашого улюбленого Львова. Суттєвим є те, що Lviv Today добре обізнаний з культурною складовою життя міста, тобто з справжньою душею Львова. Я дуже люблю Lviv Today!”

Тетяна Зайдена, Директор OK'Smodel management, Львів

10.“Lviv Today is a high-quality European magazine that is oriented towards Leopolitans as well as to guests of the city. It clearly describes all the events that have just happened or are about to happen in the city. I enjoy reading Lviv Today very much.”

Gints Osis, Master Chef at Panorama restaurant

”Lviv Today - це якісний європейський продукт, орієнтований, як на львівян, так і на гостей міста. Чітко описує події, що відбулися та плануються у місті. Дуже люблю його читати.”

Гінтс Осіс, шеф-кухар ресторану Panorama

11.“I could compare Lviv Today with a canvas of colourful glass pieces, or a stained glass window – a stained-glass window that transmits light through Lviv’s artistic and cultural life. It is both interesting and educational.”

Oksana Shchur, Director of PR and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz’s Western Ukrainian Automobile House

“Я могла б порівняти видання Lviv Today з сюжетною композицією із кольорового скла, іншими словами, з вітражем. Вітражем, який пропускає світло через культурно-мистецьке життя Львова - цікаве та пізнавальне.”

Оксана Щур, керівник відділу реклами та маркетингу "Західно-Українського автомобільного дому" Mercedes-Benz

12.“Lviv Today is a cultural bridge that connects Leopolitans with each other, and with guests of the city.”

Olena Dats’, Ukrainian Fashion Designer, graduate of Lviv Art Academy

“Lviv Today - це культурний міст, який з’єднує львів’ян, як між собою, так і з гостями міста”

Олена Даць, український дизайнер, випускниця Львівської Академії Мистецтв

13. “Lviv Today has a huge impact on foreign society in Lviv as the quality of the subjects in the magazine are interesting to both foreign and Ukrainian readers. I have always seen Lviv Today as a creative and serious media and am sure to read every time there is a new magazine!”

Lars Vestbjerg, President of Rotary Club Lviv International

“Lviv Today має величезний вплив на іноземну спільноту Львова, оскільки якість статей, що друкуються цікавлять як українських, так і іноземних читачів. Я завжди вважав Lviv Today креативним та серйозним виданням, тому намагаюсь читати кожний новий випуск !”

Ларс Вестберг, президент Rotary Club Lviv International

14.”Lviv Today will always remind me of my first visit to Lviv in 2008. I fell in love with the city, and I sat in a cafe one day and read three of four editions of Lviv Today cover to cover. I took those copies home with me as souvenirs, and to show my friends in London the variety of social, cultural, fashion and sporting events that go on in your amazing city.

Every time I visited Lviv after that, I would always search out the latest edition to read and take back to the UK with me. It seems I was destined to form a deeper bond with Lviv Today as I moved to Lviv in 2010 and became a regular reader, and in 2011, I was delighted to become Editor for several editions! It was great working with the whole team at Lviv Today, and congratulations to you all for reaching 100 editions!

Keep up the good work, and here's to the next 100!”

Andy Lewis, Head of Public Affairs, Sport England (and former Editor of Lviv Today!)

”Lviv Today буде завжди нагадувати мені про мій перший візит до Львова у 2008. Я відразу закохався у це місто. Пригадую, як одного разу я сидів у кафе та прочитав 3-4 випуски Lviv Today від першої до останньої сторінки. Я забрав примірники додому як сувеніри, та щоб показати своїм друзям в Лондоні, яке цікаве культурне, соціальне, модне та спортивне життя Львова. Кожного наступного разу, коли я відвідував Львів, я шукав останній випуск, щоб прочитати та взяти в Англію. Так склалося, що у мене виникли більш тісні стосунки з Lviv Today, коли я переїхав до Львова у 2010 році та став постійним читачем. А у 2011 мені навіть пощастило стати редактором декількох випусків! Працювати з командою Lviv Today було дуже класно, тож вітаю з досягненням у 100 випусків! Продовжуйте хорошу роботу, а я чекатиму наступних 100 випусків!!”

Енді Лью́їс, Керівник PR-відділу у Sport England (та колишній редактор LvivToday!)

15. “Lonely Planet Travel Guide, one of the most authoritative travel guides in the world, rates Lviv as #5 of the Top 10 cities in Europe (unsurprisingly behind London, Paris, Vienna, and Prague). Having a monthly magazine like Lviv Today, with so many photos and descriptions of events and festivals in Lviv in both Ukrainian and English, is of great interest not only to those from Ukrainian background living in Australia, but more importantly to all people from Australia traveling to Europe. Lviv Today is especially of interest to me as a teacher of Ukrainian and English in Australia as each brief article is written in both languages, which helps my students in studying.

Bohdan Mykytiuk, Education Training & Project Development, Bassendean, Australia

”Впливове видавництво Lonely Planet, що випускає путівники для мандрівників, поставило Львів на 5 місце (вище тільки Лондон, Париж, Відень та Прага) у рейтингу топ-10 міст Європи, які варто відвідати. Таке щомісячне видання, як Lviv Today, що подає статті та фотозвіти подій у Львові англійською та українською мовами, є дуже цікавим не тільки тим, хто має українське коріння та живе в Австралії, але й тим австралійцям, які їдуть у подорож Європою. Для мене, як для викладача англійської та української мови в Австралії, журнал LvivToday є надзвичайно цікавим ще й тим, що кожна стаття надрукована двома мовами - це допомагає моїм учням у навчанні.”

Богдан Микитюк, центр освітніх програм та розвитку проектів, Бассенден, Австралія

16“I cannot imagine visiting Lviv and not having the latest issue of Lviv Today to consult. This wonderful publication, bristling with topical information on the city, its life, culture, and history, stylishly produced with excellent writers contributing, is a great resource for visitors and locals and an attractive business card. Congratulations on the monthly’s centennial milestone and here’s looking forward to many more issues!”

Bohdan Nahajlo, British-Ukrainian historian, pre-independence journalist for Radio Free Europe, former UN diplomat in Ukraine, and Head of Democracy Reporting International in Ukraine

“Не можу собі уявити, як можна приїхати до Львова й не прочитати свіжого номеру Lviv Today. Це прекрасне видання, наповнене змістовною інформацією про місто, його життя, культуру та історію. Журнал стильно оформлений завдяки чудовим авторським дописам та є прекрасним джерелом інформації для мешканців та гостей міста. Це справжня візитівка Львова. Вітаю з сотим випуском вашого щомісячника та буду з нетерпінням чекати на наступні номери!”

Богдан Нехайло, українсько-британський історик, колишній журналіст Радіо “Вільна Європа”, голова представництва Democracy Reporting International вУкраїні

17. “The genius of Lviv Today is that it helps me learn to read and write in Ukrainian as articles are in both English and Ukrainian.This is great for someone who plans to be a future resident.Lviv Today helps me to stay on top of everything that is happening. Lviv is growing so quickly and it is exciting. It provides me with not just news, but arts, food, sport, business and more.”

Sebastian Parsons, Perth, Australia

“Геніальність журналу Lviv Today полягає у тому що він допомагає мені вчитися читати та писати українською, оскільки всі статті подані двома мовами – англійською та українською. Це дуже добре для тих, хто планує у майбутньому бути резидентом. Lviv Today допомагає мені бути в курсі всіх подій, адже Львів надзвичайно швидко росте. Журнал знайомить мене не тільки з новинами, але й з цікавинками мистецтва, спорту, бізнесу та багато чого іншого”.

Себастіан Парсонс, Перт, Австралія