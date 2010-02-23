ARSIDEA: recognition by experts, prestigious awards and new projects

London’s lavish Marriott Grosvenor Square Hotel was the scene of the International Property Awards & European Property Awards on October 27th. For 25 years, well-respected experts in the architecture, design, and real estate industries celebrate achievement and creativity in the fields of modern architecture by selecting projects for their prestigious awards. This year, Lviv’s-own ARSIDEA was recognised with two such awards: Best Private House Interior for a cottage in the village of Shidnytsa, and Top Leisure Interior for the Celentano Ristorante at Lviv’s Ibis Styles hotel complex.

All the projects were evaluated by 70 honorable experts: UK’s top-managers of the commercial and residential real estate companies, architects, designers, journalists.

Design of the iconic coffee shop

The ARSIDEA Design Studio has worked on over 150 projects since forming in 2004. One of their newest projects is over at the newly-renovated CABINET coffee shop /reading room. Located in the historical part of the city on Vynnychenko St., the house used to be the functioning news desk of the Narodny Chasopys local newspaper and later as the headquarters of the Książnica Atlas educational publishing house, before being converted to the Radyanksa Shkola publishing house during Soviet times. After independence, the place was turned into the popular At Yuriy Kulchytsky’s coffee house – which helped Europe and Lviv develop coffee-drinking culture – before morphing into the CABINET in 2006. In 2015 CABINET was closed for reconstruction, which was done by ARSIDEA and lasted till November 2016.

Traditions revived!

Theming the venue as a reading room was easy as the mansion oozes in the aura of old and new books. Working together with architects, constructors and designers ARSIDEA modernised the venue with a shining splendour thanks to the spectacular new design and numerous additions to the décor, including: cage lamps, books, candleholders, and one-of-a-kind modern kitchen equipment. Furthermore, outside the cage lamps, all of the interior elements – furniture, forged units, decors – were made right here in Ukraine. The venue boasts of books everywhere – on shelves, in alcoves, as wall decorations – even the stairs feature book covers! You can read them there, or even take them home with you! ARSIDEA has successfully united Lviv’s coffee-drinking culture with its history and tied it to the iconic CABINET coffee house, creating another exciting venue on Lviv’s culinary map.

ARSIDEA: визнання експертів, престижні нагороди та нові проекти

27 жовтня у Лондоні у готелі Marriott Grosvenor Square пройшло вручення престижних нагород у сфері дизайну та архітектури International Property Awards- European Property awards. Премія є однією з найпрестижніших нагород європейського ринку нерухомості. Протягом 25 років незалежні експерти обирають найкращі об’єкти нерухомості та відзначають фахівців серед архітекторів, дизайнерів, ріелторів і девелоперів по цілому світу.

Цього року львівська дизайн студія ARSIDEA отримала відразу дві нагороди. Першу у номінації “Найкращий інтер'єр приватного будинку” за інтер'єр котеджу у с. Східниця. А другу за “Найкращий дизайн ресторану” (Leisure interior) Celentano Ristorante у готельному комплексі Львова Ibis Styles. Проекти оцінювали 70 експертів із різних галуз: топ-менеджери компаній ринку комерційної і житлової нерухомості Великобританії, архітектори, дизайнери, галузеві журналісти.

Дизайн кав’ярні з історією

Дизайн студія ARSIDEA на просторах дизайну України з 2004, за цей час було реалізовано понад 150 об`єктів. Одним з останніх стала оновлена кав’ярня-читальня CABINET. Заклад розташований в історичній частині міста по вул. Винниченка. Історично тут містилась редакція газети «Народна часопись», у 30-х роках ХХст. було освітнє видавництво «Ксьонжніца-Атлас», а за Радянського Союзу філія видавництва «Рядянська школа». Обрати тематику закладу було нескладно, адже споруда «просякла» духом нових та старих книг. За часів незалежності тут відкрили відоме кафе «У Юрія Кульчицького», який започаткував у Європі звичай пити каву. Згодом було відкрито кав’ярню «Кабінет».

Традиції відроджено!

Спільними зусиллями архітекторів, конструкторів та дизайнерів компанії ARSIDEA заклад засяяв не тільки новим дизайном та різноманіттям предметів декору: клітками-світильниками, книгами, підсвічниками, але й сучасним кухонним обладнанням, яким можуть похвалитись далеко не всі заклади. Все, окрім світильників, є українського виробництва: меблі, ковані елементи, декори. Сміливо можна стверджувати, що CABINET – український продукт.

У кав”ярні-читальні книги повсюди – всі полиці і ніші заставлені різними виданнями, на стінах розписи з книг, навіть підсходинки мають вигляд книжкових обкладинок. Кожен відвідувач матиме змогу не тільки читати, але й позичати книги. Таким чином ARSIDEA об’єднала ідею кави Кульчицького, кафе Кабінет, історію нашого міста, створивши ще один цікавий заклад на мапі Львова.