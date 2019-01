LVIV FILM CENTER WATCH UKRAINIAN – CREATE YOUR FUTURE!

The Lviv Film Centre completed its transformation from the Sokil Cinema after a three-year, 1.3 million USD renovation finished in 2017. While audio and video equipment were also upgraded, the operating room was mostly left untouched during the renovation in order to serve as an exhibit. The location also added a new laser DCP projector. The entire main hall has been transformed and new seats and an additional screen have been added. The entire building has been equipped with a modern heating system and is now completely accessible for those with disabilities.

The Lviv Film Centre (formerly known as Sokil) has stood in the middle of the picturesque Horikhovyi Hai park in Lviv for nearly 40 years. Built near two ponds in 1978, it started out as the Orlenok children’s theatre. Today, the Lviv Film Centre is a theatre and educational centre that focuses on original and independent films. The film centre caters to those that love quality, big screen movies and are looking for top-level cinematography outside the large-scale movies found in other theatres.

The complex now features two screens, a standard 176-seat room and a unique rooftop screening area that can accommodate up to 70 viewers. In spring 2019 in cellar premises of the center will start functioning Art Hall which will be able to accommodate 35 viewers.

To combat inclement weather, the rooftop area is covered by a pavilion, making it ideal for workshops, birthdays, wedding ceremonies, corporate events, and other celebrations. To be sure, frequent screenings from the Lviv Regional Film Distribution Service are also screened in the unique location. Films are shown in Ukrainian as well as in their original languages with Ukrainian subtitles. The centre now hosts a film and theatre studio, chess club, dance and fitness groups, martial arts classes, special education school for children aged 5-6, and five different movie clubs. In March 2018 was launched Innovations Department, team of which works hard over creation of cultural and educational area of creative ideas - STEAM space (located at 49, Naukova str.). Employees of this department are well known for their excellent work with kids via series of STEAM’s educational and interactive workshops. Official opening of this department will take place in spring of 2019.

Lviv’s Andriy Porodko was appointed as the Lviv Film Centre’s Director and he found time in his hectic schedule to tell Lviv Today readers about what’s in store for the Lviv Film Centre in 2019.

1. How did you end up in your job?

Becoming the Director of the Lviv Film Centre is a blessing, even as it represents a new challenge and new devotion at the same time. It was rather difficult to understand what a modern film theatre should look like and what types of films should be presented on the big screen. But we’ve figured it out and now the Lviv Film Centre is the No. 1 location for top independent movies in the city. I’m not just the director of this art-house movie theatre, I’m also a devoted viewer!

2. Is the routine of running a movie theatre different than what you expected?

One of our biggest challenges was that despite residing in Horikhovyi Hai Park for nearly 40 years, the theatre is still relatively unknown. Many Leopolitans don’t know that we’ve reopened or rebranded from the ‘Sokil’ name they are more familiar with. So, one of the first key issues for our team was the promotion of the new Lviv Film Centre rebranding. In this respect, in October, we painted the name of the centre in black paint on the external, white walls of the facility. It’s actually quite stylish and you can see it from a good distance. This is, of course, only a first step, but it’s also quite symbolic.

3. What makes the Lviv Film Centre different from other theatres?

The Lviv Film Centre is Lviv’s only arthouse cinema dedicated to popularising cinema as an art form. As a socially-responsible project, our prime purpose is to greatly develop the young generation of our country. That’s why we have positioned ourselves as a centre of culture and education that uses film screenings and other artistic performances to develop a system of creative and inclusive recreation for children. Simply stated, we care about the future and understand that national integrity should be developed regardless of social status or age.

4. Tell us more about the team that works with you at the Lviv Film Centre.

Well, at the Lviv Film Centre there is no team – we have one big, happy family. All employees love their jobs and follow the philosophy of our film community. Employees have various life and professional experiences, but each provides high quality and unique contributions. We dream, plan, and create together! Thanks to this unity we continue to improve our services, revitalise the facility, and introduce new options to our growing market. On top of that, we continually to grow professionally!

5. How do you put together your screening program? Is it possible to book tickets in advance?

Our program is primarily comprised of Ukraine’s top arthouse and independent movies. The majority have won awards at international festivals and are produced by Ukrainian art directors. We also highlight ‘retro screenings’ – legendary movies that have greatly affected the tastes of entire generations. Some of our most popular viewers are children, so we also choose the best modern animated films. We compile the repertoire ourselves but, unfortunately, are not always able to acquire licensing to screen some films. We hope that we will be able to attract more screenings from top film distribution companies with the addition of our new DCP projector. Starting from January 2019, our program will feature some of the latest film releases. We have employees responsible to keep our social media pages and posters constantly updated, so just be sure to check out what’s coming soon.

6. How would you describe a ‘good movie theatre’ for modern viewers?

To my mind, a ‘good movie theatre’ is one that shows “live movies”; it’s a place that presents high-quality, Ukrainian films and does it with great love and understanding. As far as modern viewers are concerned, a ‘good movie theatre’ is one that offers various entertainments inside a beautiful facility. The philosophy of the Lviv Film Centre is different. Our venue is the first choice for ‘easy viewing’, a place to perceive and contemplate what is being shown on the screen. Truly important films should not follow the trends of the modern film industry – they should be brands in their own right that feature a deep, cultural subtext and high aesthetics.

7. Which new film projection technologies do you believe will be most popular in the future?

New technologies provide viewers with numerous advantages when it comes to experiencing a sense of reality. With the help of 3D glasses and moveable seating, viewers can feel like they are part of the movie, like they are ‘inside’ the story. But I believe in the great potential of VR (virtual reality), which allows viewers to see the film universe from a 360-degree angle and to even touch their beloved movie characters! I’m just not sure how this format will be applied to cinema just yet.

8. How has the filmgoing audience changed over the last few years?

I’ve been impressed by the quick development of the Ukrainian film industry. We’ve seen a good number of national film products on the big screen in the last few years. These films are not only well-presented in different formats, but they also unite us on some kind of mental level. Each day at the Lviv Film Centre I notice that the Ukrainian filmgoing audience is becoming more “grown up” – more demanding and more interested in viewing Ukrainian films. That doesn’t mean that the world’s best blockbusters are any less popular, it just goes to show that Ukrainians are beginning to understand the value of a national cinema industry and that modern Ukrainian films are in demand.

9. Do you consider Ukrainian cinema to be commercially profitable?

For sure! Of course, everything comes in its own time and depends on luck, however if advertising is produced effectively, each film production will be “in time” and commercially viable.

10. Which Ukrainian movie that will be released in 2019 are you most excited about?

It’s difficult to name just one! I’m looking forward to the historical drama ‘Zakhar Berkut’, the musical ‘Hutsulka Ksenia’, and the biopic ‘Stus’. And no doubt I am super excited to see the full-length animated film Mavka: Forest Song together with my kids.

11. What exciting ideas to you have to attract viewers in 2019?

For a long time now, we’ve wanted to see more teenagers at our Film Centre. That’s why in 2019 our innovation department will launch a series of educational screenings of documentaries for teenagers. We’re also starting a new tradition of creative workshops dedicated to the work of the motion picture operator and have even founded our own school of cinema. Hopefully, we’ll have already seen the results of our actions by March.

12. In what way Lviv should change, so that Leopolitans would name it proudly as city in which they love to live?

Lviv was always city full of dreams, chances and motivation. To my mind, it was Lviv’s own community that created myth about “the best city in the world” and later brought it to life. That is why today Leopolitans already are those lucky ones, that can proudly say that Lviv truly is such unique city in which one wants to live, create, work and bring up children!