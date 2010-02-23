EBA Ladies Talks

Olena Moroz, General Director of Intersono Medical Center

How do you see the prospective of your industry?

There are many changes in healthcare recently and which ones are the best - the question is very doubtful. There is no single direction of medicine development, and it is once again postpones the expected results and possible improvements. Therefore, healthcare managers have to make their way in an uncertain environment, relying more on the development of each individual company, not the industry as a whole.

What is the role of woman in business?

The role of woman in business as much as in life is huge, but not easy. Woman inspires, woman gives vitality and woman as professional manager can effectively use her internal and external resources in business and as a result, make changes in society for the better.

Halyna Andrushkiv, Managing Director at ACG Nystrom Ukraine

How do you see the prospective of your industry?

For several seasons Ukrainian embroidery is on the crest of fashion! It has inspired national and international designers who innovationally interpret our ancient traditions. In the area of sales and service embroidery equipment on can observe such trends as production optimization, productivity increasing and active SMM.

What is the role of woman in business?

The role of women in business is the same as the role of men. Increasingly necessary to have critical thinking, emotional intelligence, stress. These features should not have gender.

Alina Boychuk, Director South West Regional Administration

How do you see the prospective of your industry?

Insurance has taken a clear course for the digital transition. Insurance companies are becoming increasingly open to customers - both individuals and big business. It creates special mobile applications, tunable IT systems, launched online shopping for insurance. Leading market players are trying to simplify their internal processes most at the stage of selling services and in the process of settling insurance claims. Today they also started to work on the implementation of the electronic policy at the state level that will make the insurance market more secure and transparent. Leaders of the market launched a pilot project for direct loss adjustment system that makes it easier to obtain insurance payment. Soon to protect yourself or get an insurance payment the person will need only a smartphone to connect to the Internet. Some insurance companies already partially introduced digital technology. For a complete retooling, a little time and legislative changes are needed.

What is the role of woman in business?

Big business has no longer take into account gender and does not assess the effectiveness of management from this perspective. The modern world offers many opportunities for anyone who can think and act outside the box, who is persistent and willing to evolve. And increasingly in some segments of business women are more successful than men.

Yevheniya Onyshko, Managing Director, CFT Ukraine

How do you see the prospective of your industry?

Our company operates in the field of machinery for food and beverage sector.



In 2017 we will face the following trends in the world of food and beverage, such as: growth of fresh-freezed food demand, transparency in labeling, environmentally sustainable packaging materials, packaging formats for pet products. Since our life style is getting faster and faster more machinery to be able to fill and seal pre made pouches will be needed. We will see another trend - drinkable breakfasts that act as meal.

What is the role of woman in business?

I see a world trend of increasing a woman number in the top management and boards of private entities and governments. It is very positive and it means to me that we are proceding to a better social balance and better level of communication between men and women. Isn't is a harmony we are looking for in everything in our life?