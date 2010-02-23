Lviv’s Akurat Company Continues to Grow

Lviv’s Akurat company is well-known for its trendy restaurants and popular shops, including: Hrushevsky Cinema Jazz, Panska Charka, Honest Meat, Del Pesto, Kogut Josper Pub, Virmenka Coffee Shop, the Modern Art-Hotel and shops Tinctures from Lviv, which one can find in Lviv, Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, Dnipro and even at famous ski resort Bukovel. The man behind all of these venues is company founder and General Director Taras Kolodiy. He shared with Lviv Today the key points in the company’s history and its roadmap to success.

How did the Akurat company begin?

It all started with my hobby of making homemade beverages. At first, I created them for myself and later for friends. In time, this hobby morphed into a serious business project of opening an elite pub where guests could taste the beverages created by my recipes. This turned into the Panska Charka restaurant. Later on, we opened other restaurants and the Modern Hotel. Just last year, we restored Lviv’s famous Virmenka coffee shop. During the whole time though, we never forgot about developing beverages – and we moved to a factory-scale considering that primarily we were producing Absolute Standard horilka (vodka). We first presented those beverages at Panska Charka, and later in our whole network of specialty shops named “Tinctures from Lviv”.

Homemade beverages have become a well-appreciated trend in the last few years. What is special about the ones you create?

I’m all for the creation of your own unique product. I’m deeply fascinated with the creation process itself, as it takes over half a year to present a high-quality beverage. I do my best to discover and revive old recipes and introduce them into our production, while at the same time experimenting with new tastes. Actually, I am among those first producers of homemade beverages in Ukraine, that are certified to make beverages according to all State standards and technical conditions. All of our beverages are made from ecologically pure raw goods that are purchased from Western Ukraine.

Which of your ‘tinctures’ is most popular? Do you have a favourite?

Today we produce over 30 different tinctures with different recipes – some sweet, some sour, some bitter, as well as low- and high-alcohol beverages with alcohol content from 27% to 50%. To make it easier for our guests, we have introduced free tastings at all of our shops so that each can discover their own favourites. Honestly speaking, all of our tinctures are extremely popular. That being said, “12 Herbs” was named “Lviv’s Best Tincture” in 2012 and this one is my personal favourite. In addition to the tinctures, and in honour of opening the Virmenka coffee shop, we have also introduced liquors – I prefer “Old Lviv”. As for novelties, I recommend everyone to try our exclusive beverages made with tinctures, such as glogg, punch, hot lemonade, or the “crazy chocolate” drink that are all available at Virmenka coffee shop and in the shop “Tinctures from Lviv” located in Lviv at 24 Staroyevreyska St.

How did you decide to revive the Virmenka coffee shop? Was it your first idea, or did you consider opening a new venue at this location instead?

I’m a Leopolitan and my children live in Lviv, so I do what I can to preserve our city’s historical heritage. For example, during the reconstruction of our Modern Hotel some elements were renewed according to original Austrian technologies, façade of the building which hosts Honest Meat restaurant was restored in joint cooperation with GIZ, the German Society for International Cooperation, while Hrushevsky restaurant works well as both a cinema and exhibition centre. The revived Virmenka coffee shop is not just a legendary venue where one can drink unique coffee brewed in a cezve on sand, but is also an authentic artistic hub where poets, artists, and musicians frolic with those that partied there 30 years ago for a truly original Leopolitan experience. Virmenka is quite the experience; for example, guests there can use the “Suspended Coffee”, where you pay for the coffee of a friend or a complete stranger. This can also be done for desserts or liquors and has proven very popular with our guests from Ukraine and Poland. There are also many cultural events at the location, and I should be sure to mention the ‘Lviv’s Holy Garden Republic Anniversary Celebration’, the presentation of Andrey Kurkov’s new book ‘Shengen Story’, and the unique-to-Ukraine ‘ATO Soldiers Read Fairy Tales for Children’ project.

It’s well-known that the reason that your Modern Hotel is so popular and always booked is because of its convenient location and excellent service. Do you plan to expand work in this area?

Yes, we have many plans for the future as the only way to guarantee success in business is to continue to develop. This year we are all set to open another restaurant and we already have plans to open up two new hotels after that. As far as beverages are concerned, we will soon present Leopolitans and guests of the city with new liquors, cognac, and even our very own whiskey.

Акурат: історія успіху

Львівський холдинг «Акурат» - це славнозвісні ресторани «Грушевський», «Панська чарка», «Чесне м’ясо», «Del Pesto», хоспер-паб «Когут», кав’ярня «Вірменка», магазини «Наливки зі Львова» та арт-готель «Модерн». Очолює та ефективно розвиває цей бізнес засновник та генеральний директор Тарас Богданович Колодій, який розповів Lviv Today про історію холдингу та його шлях до успіху.

З чого почалась історія холдингу «Акурат»?

Усе почалося з мого давнього хобі: створювати наливки. Спершу для себе, для своїх друзів, а згодом це переросло у бізнес-проект - виникла ідея зробити елітний паб, де відвідувачі могли б смакувати наливки моєї рецептури. Ним став ресторан «Панська чарка», наш «первісток». Далі запрацювали інші ресторани та готель «Модерн». У 2016 ми відновили «Вірменку». Увесь цей час паралельно тривало та розвивалося виробництво наливок у заводських масштабах, адже ми початково є виробниками горілки Абсолютний Стандарт. Коли ідея наливок стала цілісною, ми подали їх спершу у «Панській чарці», а згодом у створеній нами мережі магазинів під назвою «Наливки зі Львова».

Останні кілька років тренд наливок набув великих обертів. Чим особливі ваші?

Я прихильник того, щоб створювати власний унікальний продукт. Мене захоплює сам процес творення, адже щоб зробити якісну наливку, потрібно не менше півроку. Намагаюсь не лише відроджувати деякі забуті рецепти та впроваджувати їх у виробництво, але й експериментувати зі смаками. Я один з перших виробників в Україні, який має право на виготовлення сертифікованих наливок, згідно з вимогами Держстандарту та власних розроблених технічних умов. Наливки виготовляються з екологічно чистої сировини, що закуповується у західному регіоні.

Яка серед Ваших наливок найбільш популярна? Чи маєте ви улюблену?

На сьогодні ми виготовляємо понад 30 видів наливок з різною рецептурою: солодкі, гіркі, легкі, міцні, з вмістом спирту від 27% до 50%. У нашому магазині діє безкоштовна дегустація, щоб полегшити вибір гостя. Без перебільшення, усі наші наливки користуються популярністю. Втім, наливку «12 трав» у 2012 році на конкурсі наливок було визнано «Кращою наливкою Львова». Це й моя улюблена. А серед лікерів нашого виробництва, лінійка яких була присвячена відкриттю «Вірменки», улюбленим є «Старий Львів». З новинок порекомендую вам наші ексклюзивні гарячі напої з додаванням наливок – глінтвейн, пунш, гарячий лимонад та «шалений шоколад» - їх подають у магазині на Староєврейській, 24 та у «Вірменці».

Як виникло рішення про нове життя старої «Вірменки»? Чи стояло питання про створення на цьому місці абсолютно нової локації?

Я– львів’янин, мої діти ростуть у Львові й, у першу чергу, мені б хотілось зберегти нашу спадщину. Так, деякі елементи готелю «Модерн» реставрувалися за австрійськими технологіями, фасад будинку ресторації «Чесне м’ясо» відновили спільно з Німецьким товариством міжнародного співробітництва GIZ, а ресторан «Грушевський» успішно діє, як кіноцетр та виставковий майданчик. А відновлена «Вірменка» зараз не просто легендарна кав’ярня, де можна попити унікальну каву, приготовану на піску – це відроджений мистецький простір для зустрічей богеми міста: поетів, художників, музикантів, тих, хто «тусив» тут понад 30 років тому й тих, хто створює нове зараз. Також у «Вірменці» реалізовано багато ініціатив, які зароджувались і жили негласно, наприклад традиція «підвішеної» кави – оплатити каву для друга чи незнайомця. Тут ви можете «підвісити» не тільки каву, але й десерти, лікери, й багато гостей з цілої України та Польщі з радістю це роблять. Ми раді, що це не просто повідомлення у Фейсбуці, це реальна дія, що дарує людям позитивні емоції. Серед культурних подій, що відбулись тут - святкування «Річниці Республіки Святого Саду у Львові», презентація книги А. Куркова «Шенгенська історія» та унікальний в Україні проект «Воїни АТО читають казки дітям».

Відомо, що готель «Модерн» користується популярністю через гарну локацію та хороший сервіс. Часом туди не попасти. Чи є плани у цій сфері?

Так, планів багато, адже у бізнесі лише постійний розвиток може гарантувати успішність. У цьому році плануємо відкриття нового ресторану. Далі в проекті - нові готелі. Щодо власної продукції – очікуйте на нову лінійку лікерів, коньяку та віскі власного виробництва.