Beirut Hall 1943 – Lviv’s Oriental pearl

Walking through the cozy streets of the old town, be sure to visit restaurant Beirut Hall 1943, located on 4 Staroevreiska St. Once you enter this charming venue, you’ll plunge into the fabulous atmosphere of the East - ornamental lamps, oriental patterns, soft lighting, pleasant and relaxing music.

The restaurant offers delicious Lebanese cuisine, which absorbed the best of Mediterranean and Oriental cuisines, but certainly managed to preserve its own unique recipes that will be cooked for you by chef from Lebanon.

Meat dishes are exclusively halal - aromatic barbecue, juicy steaks, chicken, as well as city’s most delicious kebabs. All this is cooked on firewood in a josper-oven and served with sauces of our own production. Restaurant’s chef took care of the vegetarians as well – they will for sure appreciate several kinds of famous hummus, falafel, original salads, fish, grilled vegetables and many other goodies represented on the menu; all the ingredients of the dishes are of course, eco-friendly. The very original presentation of brewed coffee on sand and a large selection of aromatic Lebanese tea will make you feel very comfy and pleased.

Generally, Beirut Hall 1943 is a good location for tourists (serving very original and hearty breakfasts and dinners), as well as for a comfortable and romantic getaways. This is the place where the wisdom of the East dominates, forcing you to slow down, relax and enjoy your visit.

Beirut Hall 1943 – східна перлина Львова.

Гуляючи затишними вуличками старого міста обов’язково натрапите на ресторан Beirut Hall 1943 по вул. Староєврейській, 4. Лиш зайшовши поринаєш в казкову атмосферу Сходу – ажурні лампи, східні візерунки, м’яке освітлення, приємна музика. У ресторані скуштуйте страви ліванської кухні, яка увібрала в себе все найкраще з середземноморської, східної кухні але, безперечно, зберегла власні унікальні рецепти, які відтворить для вас шеф-кухар з Лівану. М’ясні страви виключно халяль – ароматний шашлик, соковиті стейки, курча табака, найсмачніші в місті кебаби. Все це готують на дровах у хоспер-печі й подають з соусами власного виробництва. Шеф ресторану подбав і про вегетаріанців – для них в меню кілька видів знаменитого хумусу, фалафелю, оригінальні салати, рибка, овочі гриль та багато інших смаколиків; всі інгредієнти страв екологічно чисті. Нестандартна подача кави, звареної на піску та великий вибір чаю з Лівану дасть відчути, що ви саме там, де треба.

Загалом Beirut Hall 1943 вдала локація, як для туристів (дуже оригінальні та ситні сніданки та обіди), так і для комфортного та романтичного відпочинку з найріднішими. Таки в цьому місці панує мудрість Сходу, що змушує вас сповільнитись, розслабитись та насолодитись відпочинком.