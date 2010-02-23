Pizza: A Short History of the World’s Most Popular Food

Tasty tidbits to know about the world’s most popular food.

Just hearing the word ‘pizza’ brings a smile to the face of just about every Ukrainian. Whatever style or variety – from thick, deep-dish pizza stuffed with gobs of cheese, sausage, and pepperoni to a thin-as-a-cracker crust topped with veggies – pizza invariably makes it to the top of nearly everyone’s ‘favourite foods’ lists. We’ve compiled a list of fun and interesting facts about this paragon of global food. See how many you already knew!

Italy is not the home of pizza

The word ‘pizza’ was first documented around 997 CE in Gaeta, Italy. Soon after, the name started to spread across southern and central Italy. But it was actually the ancient Greeks that invented the world’s favourite food. They used to bake large, flat, and round breads and topped them with veggies, spices, potatoes, spices, and olive oil.

Marinara is the oldest pizza

The oldest known type of pizza is the Marinara, dating back to at least 1734. Simple and wholesome, it was – and still is – topped with tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, and extra virgin olive oil. It took its name because it was popular among fisherman (aka ‘mariners’)!

Early pizzas were boring

The first documented commercial pizza came from 18th Century Italy. It didn’t have any toppings though; it was just a plain, flat, and round bread that was quite tasty and filling. It was popular with the poor as it was cheap. Street vendors in Naples sold these breads by the name ‘pizza’.

How the Margherita pizza got its name

One popular legend holds that Italian Queen Margherita was traveling across her kingdom in 1889 and noticed that peasants were munching on the large piece of bread. Curious, she tasted it for herself and liked it so much that every time she visited her subjects, she had some more. But because it was a ‘peasant’s food’, it created anxiety and dismay in the Royal Court. The queen eventually had Chef Rafaelle Esposito make the dish for her and he used fresh basil, mozzarella, and tomatoes so that the ingredients matched the colours of the Italian flag (red, white, and green). The dish quickly became the queen’s favourite food, which increased her popularity among the peasants. The Margherita pizza remains one of the most popular pizzas around the world today.

World War II made pizza global

Pizza became popular in the USA, UK, France, and Spain following World War II. It is believed that the popularity of pizza in these areas comes from their soldiers being based in Italy during and after the war.

Frozen pizza is as old as Sputnik

Frozen pizza was invented in 1957 by the Celentano brothers – the same year the Soviets launched Sputnik. At the time, frozen pizzas were only available in grocery stores. However, its popularity led to it becoming widely available in gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, and bars.

Pineapple and other odd toppings

Toppings on pizza can go crazy. There are actually some heated debates regarding trends in topping pizzas. Perhaps the biggest debate surrounds the Hawaiian pizza, which features ham and pineapple. Some people swear by the tropical fruit topping the warm pizza bread; others find it simply revolting. Of course, some chefs have gone far crazier, featuring foods like pickles, tuna, bananas, or even peanut butter!

Toppings vary around the world

Every country adds something personal to pizzas. Italy may be the food’s fatherland, but pizza is popular worldwide, so it’s not surprising that each country gives it a special twist. Peas are a common topping in Brazil, eggs in France, and the Chinese love pizza crusts made with mini hot dogs. In Ukraine, sweet corn is often used in pizza toppings as it is considered to go well with ham and champignon mushrooms. We also use a slightly different dough here as it is yeast-based, which gives the flour a higher gluten level because of the nature of Ukrainian wheat.

The World Pizza Championships

There is an annual World Pizza Championship that holds five different types of competitions – Freestyle Acrobatic Dough Tossing, Fastest Dough, Largest Dough Stretch, Fastest Pizza Box Folding, and the Pizza Triathlon, where you have to stretch out two dough balls and fold one pizza box.

The world’s most expensive pie

The world’s most expensive pizza is the Pizza Louis XIII. Created by chef Renato Viola and costing a cool 12,000 USD, the dish is prepared at your own home and includes toppings like red prawns, three types of caviar, and Mediterranean lobster. Best not be hungry though, as the pie only comes in an eight-inch serving.

Now that’s what I call delivery!

Pizza delivery is incredibly popular, but did you know that a pizza was once delivered to space? Not in a movie, but in real life! Pizza Hut delivered a six-inch salami pizza to the International Space Station back in 2001.

Pizza goes high-tech

A group of NASA scientists created a 3D printer in 2013 that can cook a pizza in just 70 seconds, literally spraying on the flavor, smell, and micronutrients!

Saturday is Pizza Day

According to UberEats, Saturday is the most common day to order pizza.

Pizza is the universal language

Did you know that pizza is the same word the world over? From Antarctica to Greenland, from California to China – the word ‘pizza’ has the same meaning.

Ukraine’s tastiest pizzas are found in Western Ukraine

Ukraine’s most authentic pizza is found right here in Western Ukraine. Many Western Ukrainians work or used to work in Italy and have brought back the original recipes to their homeland. Ukraine’s biggest pizza – eight metres in diametre – was made in the western city of Chortkiv last summer.

If you are coming to Lviv, be sure to give the Western Ukrainian capital a chance to surprise you with Ukraine’s tastiest pizzas at many of our finest restaurants.

Піца: коротка історія найпопулярнішої страви у світі

Без сумніву слово “піца” викликає посмішку на обличчі кожного українця. Незалежно від стилю чи різноманітності – товста та пухка з начинкою із сиру, ковбаси та пепероні або ж тоненька з хрусткою скоринкою з овочами – піца завжди потрапляє на перше місце у списку улюблених продуктів майже всіх. Ми склали список цікавих фактів з історії цієї страви, перевірте скільки з них ви вже знали!

Італія не є батьківщиною піци

Слово "піца" було вперше задокументовано близько 997 р. н. е. в італійському місті Гаета. Незабаром назва поширилась у південній та центральній Італії. Але насправді улюблену всіма народами страву винайшли древні греки. Вони вміли випікати великі, плоскі та круглі хліби та присипали їх нарізаними овочами, спеціями і поливали оливковою олією.

Марінара - найстаріша піца

Найдавніший відомий тип піци – Марінара - датується щонайменше 1734 р. Проста і корисна, вона була - і досі є - з томатним соусом, часником, орегано та оливковою олією. Свою назву отримала, тому що була популярною серед рибалок (або "моряків").

Рання піца була простою

Перша документально зафіксована комерційна піца з’явилась в Італії у 18 столітті. У ній не було начинки; це був просто звичайний, плоский і круглий хліб, досить смачний і ситний. Він був популярним серед бідняків, оскільки був дешевим. Вуличні продавці в Неаполі продавали такий хліб під назвою "піца".

Як піца Марґеріта отримала свою назву

Одна з популярних легенд стверджує, що італійська королева Марґеріта подорожувала своїм королівством 1889 року і побачила, як селяни їли великий шматок хліба. З цікавості вона вирішила теж скуштувати і їй це так сподобалось, що кожного разу, коли вона знову відвідувала своїх підданих, її частували таким хлібом. Але оскільки це була "селянська їжа", це викликало тривогу і занепокоєння при королівському дворі. Королева врешті-решт наказала шеф-кухареві Рафаелю Еспозіто приготувати для неї таку страву, яку той прикрасив свіжим базиліком, моцарелою та помідорами так, щоб це нагадувало кольори італійського прапора. Страва швидко стала улюбленою їжею королеви, що збільшило її популярність серед селян. Піца Марґеріта і сьогодні залишається однією з найпопулярніших у світі.

Друга світова війна поширила піцу світом

Піца стала популярною у США, Великобританії, Франції та Іспанії після Другої світової війни. Вважається, що піца стала популярною в цих країнах завдяки солдатам, які служили в Італії під час війни та після неї.

Заморожена піца і супутник

Заморожену піцу винайшли в 1957 році брати Челентано – і саме цього року в Радянському Союзі запустили на орбіту перший штучний супутник Землі. В ті часи заморожену піцу можна було придбати лише в продуктових магазинах. Однак її неймовірна популярність призвела до того, що її стали продавати також і на автозаправних станціях, в супермаркетах та барах.

Ананас та інші додатки

Додатки до піци можуть бути найрізноманітніші. Сьогодні просто немає меж фантазії кухарів, які кладуть у піцу все, що тільки потрапить їм під руку – ананас, шинку, курятину, мариновані огірки, шматочки лосося, тунця, банани чи арахісове масло - можете продовжити цей перелік самі!

Додатки всюди різні

Кожна країна додає щось особливе до піци. Італія може вважатись батьківщиною піци, але та здобула популярність у всьому світі, тому й не дивно, що кожна країна надає їй національного колориту. Горох зазвичай додають у Бразилії, яйця - у Франції, а китайці люблять для піцу, складену з міні-хот-догів. В Україні часто додають солодку кукурудзу, оскільки вважається, що вона добре поєднується з грибами та шинкою. Також в Україні використовується дещо інше тісто на дріжджовій основі з вищим рівнем клітковини, яку містить українська пшениця.

Чемпіонат світу з піци

Існує щорічний чемпіонат світу з піци в п’яти категоріях акробатичний фрістайл кручення плаского тіста в повітрі, найшвидше приготування тіста, найбільше розтягання тіста, найшвидше складання коробки для піци і тріатлон, де потрібно розкачати найтонше дві кульки тіста і скласти одну коробку для піци.

Найдорожча піца у світі

Найдорожча у світі піца - піца Луї XIII. Створена шеф-кухарем Ренато Віола і коштує 12 000 доларів, страва готується у вас вдома та включає, як додатки, червоні креветки, три види ікри та середземноморського омара. Але такою піцою діаметром лише 20 см (особливо для молодої, голодної компанії) важко наїстись.

Оце так доставка!

Доставка піци неймовірно популярна, але чи знаєте ви, що одного разу піцу доставили навіть на орбіту? Не в кіно, а в реальному житті! Фірма Pizza Hut доставила 15 сантиметрову піцу з салямі на міжнародну космічну станцію ще 2001 року.

Піца і високі технології

Група вчених NASA 2013 року створила 3D-принтер, який може приготувати піцу всього за 70 секунд, яка міститиме всі потрібні складники і пахнутиме, як справжня!

Субота - День піци

За інформацією UberEats, субота - найпоширеніший день замовлення піци.

Піца - це універсальна мова

Чи знали ви, що піца називається у всьому світі однаково? Від Антарктиди до Гренландії, від Каліфорнії до Китаю - слово "піца" має те саме значення.

Найсмачніші піци - на Західній Україні

Найбільш автентичну піцу в Україні можна знайти саме тут, на Західній Україні. Багато наших земляків працюють або працювали в Італії і повернулись на Батьківщину з оригінальними рецептами. Найбільшу в Україні піцу - діаметром вісім метрів – приготували в Чорткові минулого літа.

Якщо ви їдете до Львова, приготуйтесь посмакувати у столиці Західної України не лише найзапашнішою кавою чи пампухами, а й найсмачнішою піцою в численних закладах громадського харчування.

