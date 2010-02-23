‘Park. Art of Rest’ – Home of Life’s Best Moments!

Located in a picturesque leisure area, ‘Park. Art of Rest’ takes the modern Ukrainian and European kitchen to a whole new level. A luxurious, but relaxed setting, the venue is open year-round for lunch, dinner, business meetings, and private events. It’s a gathering place that invites guests to enjoy themselves and create dining experiences that they’ll never forget. The venue’s hospitable staff is always ready to make your visit as comfortable as possible – the service will be excellent, while the food will be creative and delicious. You’ll feel like a celebrity in a modern world of pure elegancy. Don’t take our word for it – last year the Royal Lancaster London named ‘Park. Art of Rest’ as the Best Leisure Interior at the European Property Awards for the venue’s location, interior, and services.

Cosy

‘Park. Art of Rest’ is the best choice when it comes to special celebrations like weddings, birthdays, family celebrations, or corporate parties. The original interior and marvelous landscape design provide all kinds of possibilities to implement the wildest and most creative ideas for your celebration. There is a banquet hall for up to 200 people that works not just for parties, but for concerts and events, and a wonderful summer terrace with a sensational view of the park’s greenery. Located at 43A Dmytra Vitovskoho St., the venue’s cosy environment is the perfect place to work or study in peace, while the venue’s comfortable and spacious conference hall is the ideal locale for seminars, business trainings, and conferences.

Award-Winning

As for the cuisine, ‘Park. Art of Rest’ is not bound by and cultural or stylistic limitations – the menu offers European and Oriental dishes as well as some local food and a grill menu. The venue’s wine list and cocktail menu offers a wide selection and was put together by experienced professionals. In fact, our sommelier was recognised as a winner at the national ‘Ukrainian Sommelier 2018’ competition. ‘Park. Art of Rest’ also won the Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Award that recognises restaurants that offer an interesting selection of wines that pairs well with their menues and offer appeal to a wide range of wine lovers.

Scenic

Leopolitans and guests of the city that are tired of the noisy standard tourist routes are sure to love this place. Located just 10 minutes from the city centre, it is conveniently close, yet still very quiet and tranquil. At the ‘Park. Art of Rest’ leisure complex everything is focused on creating a hospitable and relaxing atmosphere so that you can concentrate on making some of life’s best memories. So, pay a visit to this remarkable place the next time one of life’s big moments comes your way!