Gopak Restaurant Welcomes You

Looking for sumptuous, traditional Old Galician, Hutsul, or Caucasian cuisine? Then Lviv’s delicious Gopak Restaurant welcomes you! At venue’s first floor you’ll be greeted by the dazzling national-themed interior that’s highlighted by a Petrykivka decorative painting and an ethnic hall with an authentic Galician oven. Guests can enjoy weekday shows with live music from 19:00, while weekends and holidays are headlined by some of Lviv’s best cover bands. On Sundays, our hospitable venue turns into an ideal place for a family brunch – while kids at specially arranged area play and enjoy cartoons, parents can take it easy and admire tasty dishes accompanied with live lounge music.

At Gopak Restaurant you can celebrate birthday, engagement, wedding, corporate party and much more –to suit any taste. The venue has a special Viennese Hall on the second floor, as well as a lounge terrace that can accommodate up to 120 guests. The spacious Terrassa Hall is open from Friday till Sunday and offers superb cocktails, fragrant hookah, and upscale entertainment with popping tracks from an energetic DJ.

The main attraction at Gopak, of course, is the menu. You’ll find several types of Ukrainian shashlik (shish-kebab), fragrant spit-fired spreads, and spectacular wood-grilled dishes. Don’t forget about the fresh poultry, meat, and vegetable appetisers! We put soul into our cooking and know how to impress even the most demanding of foodies!