Chef’s specialty: Galician style crayfish
Chef’s specialty: Galician style crayfish
How well do you know Ukrainian goods? I will tell you a secret of how to cook 100% local product, about existance of which you had no idea. Put all your errands aside, grab culinary utensils and lets cook Galician style crayfish dish.
However before we begin I would like to remind about some basic rules, that even our ancestors followed:
- Cook only alive crayfish, otherwise it could be dangerous.
- Use the product at its maximum: from crayfish’s shells one can make spices, sauce, chips, consommé, while caviar can be used for cooking soups, butter, main courses and, of course, we can eat crayfish’s meat.
For 4 servings we will need:
1. Crayfish – 1,5 kg
2. Bunch of nettle
3. Dill – 20g
4. Parsley -20g
5. 1 Onion
6. 2 carrots
7. Salt to taste
8.Sour crème -300g
9.2 eggs
10. Wheat bread -200g ( dry soft part without crusts )
11. Fresh vegetables – 600g .
Preparing
Bake carrots with onion and put them into cooking pot filled with water. Bring it to a boil and add dill, parsley, nettle and salt. Wash and clean crayfish. Put them into pot, boil for 10 minutes and let them rest in the hot brine for another 30 minutes. The next step is to peel shells from crayfish and put them back into brine. Filter brine, mix 100 ml with 150 g of sour crème and cook till medium thickness. Crayfish meat mix together with two egg-yolks, rest of sour crème and dry wheat bread soft part using blender. Add greenery to the mixture and blend again.
Baking
Grayfish mixture thoroughly form into rolls (thickness should not exceed 6 cm). Butter plastic food wrap and put rolls on it. Bake for 10 minutes. Cool off in the iced water and take off plastic food wrap. Cut each roll into 3 parts and fry in melted butter till golden brown. Before serving cut each piece at 45 degree angle.
Garnish
Alongside with crayfish we will also cook vegetables which we will serve as garnish. This time I’ve chosen cauliflower and green corn. Blanch cauliflower. I recommend to use 3 different stewpots: in the first one we will add purple cabbage fresh, in the second one we add turmeric and carrots juice, while in the third one we’ll have water. After blanching cauliflower, remove excess water with napkins. Fry in melted butter adding salt and couple of slices of garlic. The dish is ready! Bon appetite!
Try things out, amaze and cook! Ukrainian cuisine offers tons of fun!
Страва від шефа: галицькі раки