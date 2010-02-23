Chef’s specialty: Galician style crayfish

How well do you know Ukrainian goods? I will tell you a secret of how to cook 100% local product, about existance of which you had no idea. Put all your errands aside, grab culinary utensils and lets cook Galician style crayfish dish.

However before we begin I would like to remind about some basic rules, that even our ancestors followed:

Cook only alive crayfish, otherwise it could be dangerous.

Use the product at its maximum: from crayfish’s shells one can make spices, sauce, chips, consommé, while caviar can be used for cooking soups, butter, main courses and, of course, we can eat crayfish’s meat.

For 4 servings we will need:

1. Crayfish – 1,5 kg

2. Bunch of nettle

3. Dill – 20g

4. Parsley -20g

5. 1 Onion

6. 2 carrots

7. Salt to taste

8.Sour crème -300g

9.2 eggs

10. Wheat bread -200g ( dry soft part without crusts )

11. Fresh vegetables – 600g .

Preparing

Bake carrots with onion and put them into cooking pot filled with water. Bring it to a boil and add dill, parsley, nettle and salt. Wash and clean crayfish. Put them into pot, boil for 10 minutes and let them rest in the hot brine for another 30 minutes. The next step is to peel shells from crayfish and put them back into brine. Filter brine, mix 100 ml with 150 g of sour crème and cook till medium thickness. Crayfish meat mix together with two egg-yolks, rest of sour crème and dry wheat bread soft part using blender. Add greenery to the mixture and blend again.

Baking

Grayfish mixture thoroughly form into rolls (thickness should not exceed 6 cm). Butter plastic food wrap and put rolls on it. Bake for 10 minutes. Cool off in the iced water and take off plastic food wrap. Cut each roll into 3 parts and fry in melted butter till golden brown. Before serving cut each piece at 45 degree angle.

Garnish

Alongside with crayfish we will also cook vegetables which we will serve as garnish. This time I’ve chosen cauliflower and green corn. Blanch cauliflower. I recommend to use 3 different stewpots: in the first one we will add purple cabbage fresh, in the second one we add turmeric and carrots juice, while in the third one we’ll have water. After blanching cauliflower, remove excess water with napkins. Fry in melted butter adding salt and couple of slices of garlic. The dish is ready! Bon appetite!

Try things out, amaze and cook! Ukrainian cuisine offers tons of fun!

Страва від шефа: галицькі раки

Наскільки добре ви знаєте українські продукти? Я розповім вам секрет приготування 100% локального продукту про який ви навіть не здогадувались. Відкладайте справи і беріться за кулінарне спорядження – готуємо раків за галицьким рецептом.

Але перед приготуванням цієї страви пам’ятайте про правила, які використовували ще наші предки:

• Готуємо лише живих раків, в іншому разі це може бути небезпечно.

• Використовуємо продукт на максимум: з панциру можна робити спеції, соус, чіпси, бульйон; ікру – для приготування супів, масла, основних страв; і, звичайно ж, м'ясо.

На чотири порції нам знадобляться:

1. Раки – 1,5 кг

2. Невелика в’язка кропиви

3. Кріп - 20г

4. Петрушка -20г

5. Цибуля - 1шт

6. Морква - 2 шт

7. Сіль до смаку

8.Сметана -300г

9.Яйця - 2шт

10. Хліб білий -200г (без шкірки, сухий )

11. Молоді овочі - 600г .

Починаємо приготування.

Запікаємо моркву та цибулю, кладемо у каструлю з водою. Доводимо до кипіння. Додаємо кріп, петрушку, кропиву, сіль. Миємо та чистимо раків. Варимо їх впродовж 10 хвилин, після чого лишаємо в гарячому розсолі ще на 30 хвилин.

Далі чистимо раків від панцирів (а їх відправляємо назад в розсіл). Проціджуємо, з’єднуємо 100 г розсолу зі 150 г сметани і варимо до густини рідкої сметани. М'ясо з раків збиваємо у блендері з двома жовтками, сметаною та сухою булкою. У збиту масу додаємо зелень та замішуємо.

Перейдемо до запікання.

Масу з раків щільно завертаємо у формі хлібців (товщина не більше 6 см). Змащуємо харчову плівку топленим маслом та викладаємо на неї масу. Запікаємо впродовж 10 хвилин. Охолоджуємо в крижаній воді та знімаємо плівку. Далі нарізаємо на 3 частини та підсмажуємо на топленому маслі до рум’яної скоринки. Перед подачею розрізаємо під кутом 45 градусів.

Гарнір

Паралельно з приготуванням раків починаємо підготовку овочів. Їх ми використаємо як підгарнір. Цього разу я обрав цвітну капусту та молоду кукурудзу. Капусту бланшуємо. Для цього рекомендую використати 3 різних сотейники: в один додаємо фреш із синьої капусти, в інший - куркуму та морквяний сік, а один з водою. Після бланшування прибираємо зайву вологу серветкою.

Підсмажуємо на топленому маслі, додаємо сіль та кілька слайсів часнику. Страви готові! Смачного!

Експериментуйте, дивуйте і готуйте! В української кухні для Вас ще чимало цікавого.