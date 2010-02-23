Lviv’s New Culinary Hotspot

The Otset (vinegar) Restaurant is a stylish venue for those who dislike haste or fuss and appreciate attention to beauty, aesthetics, art, delicious food, and exceptional drinks. The menu features the best culinary traditions, which combined with the chef’s delightful touch, will satisfy the palette of even the most demanding foodies. The excellent balance of spices and hand-picked ingredients will surprise you with their enchanting tastes, while the well-paired beverage selection will accentuate the finer points of the dishes.

The hospitable venue offers spectacular appetizers, smooth and velvety cream soups, and refined main courses. The duck breast masala with coconut rice and quince chutney, the tagliatelle with shrimp and scallops, and the tender rabbit with homemade ciabatta are some of the restaurants most unique dishes. The splendid taste of perfect pasta or delicate semifreddo – prepared in the finest traditions of Italian cuisine – will remind you of the charming corners of the Mediterranean region. Besides the food, Otset offers 10 types of unique tea recipes, a rich wine list, and a variety of hookah flavours.

How did the restaurant get its name? Otset, or vinegar, has connections with the venue’s past and with the restaurant’s tasty dishes. Ivan Filipovych, the owner of the mansion since 1758, introduced to Lviv the new trend on using ex-libris or ownership marks and put them on any material by lithographing or zincographing. While working, engraver was faced with problem as ex libris were laid on books by various paints, which were very difficult to remove from printing plates and it was vinegar that came in hand when cleaning working tools.

Today’s chefs also find the ingredient useful. Try Otset’s udon sauce, which is based on vinegar and chili pepper, or a number of their other dishes, like Caesar salads and BBQ pork ribs, which are brightened by the tart addition. Located in the very heart of ancient Lviv in an age-old 16th Century mansion, Otset is a truly amazing place where you can feel the inimitable spirit of Ukraine’s cultural capital.

Ресторан Оцет – це атмосферний заклад для тих, хто не любить поспіху та метушні,не відчуває плину часу, цінує красу, естетику, мистецтво, смачну їжу та вишукані напої.

Меню ресторану Оцет втілює кращі гастро традиції , що задовольнять смак будь-якого гостя. Бездоганний баланс спецій та відбірних інгредієнтів подарує справжню феєрію смаку, а вдало підібраний напій підкреслить ключові компоненти страв.

Тут Вам запропонують відмінні закуски, найніжніші крем-супи та вишукані основні страви. Серед страв закладу: качина грудка масала з кокосовим рисом та чатні з айви, тельятеллі з креветкою та морським гребінцем, ніжний кролик з домашньою чіабатою. А смак пасти та делікатного семіфредо, виконаних у найкращих традиціях італійської кухні, перенесе Вас у чарівний куточок середземномор’я.

Крім бездоганної їжі в Оцті понад 10 видів унікальних рецептів чаю, велика винна карта та різноманітні смаки кальянів.

Чому оцет? Назва пов’язана як з історією цього будинку, так і зі стравами, до яких він додається. Іван Филипович, власник будинку з 1758 р., що започаткував у Львові моду на екслібриси (логотип), наносив їх на матеріал цинкографським та літографським способом. Він застосовував оцет, щоб вивести фарби з друкарських форм. Оцет використовувався і в приготуванні страв. Нині в ресторані соус до удону вариться на основі оцту та перцю чілі, присутній він у салаті Цезар, ребрах BBQ та ін.стравах.

Розташований у самому серці Львова в будівлі стародавньої кам’яниці 16 ст. ресторан Оцет – це саме те місце, де відчуєте справжній дух культурної столиці України