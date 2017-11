Park: Art of Rest

Do you remember the Druzhba cinema in the B. Khmelnitskyi Park of Leisure & Culture? The favourable venue location allowed visitors to combine a stroll in the park with a night out at the movies. The cinema ceased operations in the ‘80s along with many other ruined buildings in the park. The premises laid abandoned, waiting for someone to come along and restore their former glory.

It was Leopolitan Taras Kolodiy that took up the initiative. Founder of the Akurat group, which operates Lviv restaurants like ‘Hrushevsky’, ‘Honest Meat’, and the award-winning ‘Virmenka’ coffeehouse, as well as the ‘Modern’ art-hotel and ‘Tinctures from Lviv’ shops, Kolodiy restored the cinema premises into a leisure complex called ‘Park: Art of Rest’. This spectacular location features two spacious halls for up to 500 people, which will play host for free of charge film screenings and will provide a sensational view of the park’s greenery. Lviv Today spoke to the team of professionals who, alongside Kolodiy, brought to life this grand project.

Chief architect Marko Savytskyi, founder of the “SavytskyyDesign” studio: “While working on the project, we tried to consider not just the business requirements, but also the necessity to create a leisure space for Leopolitans and guests of the city. Given the parameters of the existing building, we managed to expand the premises by vertical partition, which allowed us to place two spacious halls for cultural events like film screenings, music festivals, exhibitions, and festive celebrations! The simple and laconic lines of the building’s foreside were amplified by using natural materials, like slate, wood, and glass. In my opinion, a building should integrate into the natural environment of the park as much as possible!”

‘Park: Art of Rest’ manager Arsen Yakubets: “Our future guests will value high-quality and comfortable leisure. Whether its our location, our interior, our cuisine, or our services – everything is focused on creating a hospitable atmosphere and an opportunity to enjoy both a culinary and a cultural delight. The park venue is just 10 minutes from the city centre – could it be any better? As for the cuisine, we will not be bound by any cultural or stylistic limitations; we will offer European and Japanese dishes as well as some local food and a grill menu. Our wine list and cocktail menu was put together by experienced professionals and offers a wide selection. So, we kindly welcome all foodies! For our littler guests, our master chef has prepared a special children’s menu, which will surely have the kids ready to jump over the moon! We also offer a specially-equipped art-studio room to entertain the youngsters as well as huge playground outsides. From now on, relaxing comfortably with your kids will be easy, thanks to ‘Park: Art of Rest’.

Venue art director Yura Van Gogh: “I am very happy to join the team of professionals that have created Lviv’s newest culinary-entertainment hub. I am sure that with the experience of Akurat’s best managers, we will create an excellent place for Leopolitans and guests of the city to relax comfortably. ‘Park: Art of Rest’ is an ideal place for a romantic date with your loved one, a business meeting, a corporate party, or a family banquet. We didn’t create just any leisure complex, we established a colourful moment of our lives! So, I hope to see you in ‘Park: Art of Rest’’ at 43A Vitovskoho St.!