Romantic Culinary Getaway

Edem Resort Medical & Spa and Terasa Restaurant

11:00 – 23:00 in Strilky, Peremyshlyany district (24 km from Lviv)

With warmer weather outdoors, you might feel like going out into the country to plunge into the beauty of spring nature. Edem Resort Medical & Spa – a world of green and an oasis of relaxation located just 24 km from Lviv – invites you to enjoy your holidays at the Terasa Restaurant from March 8th.

The Terasa Restaurant is an islet of haute cuisine and excellent service located in the middle of a crystal pure lake. The huge panoramic windows barely separate you from the peaceful scenery outside. By day, the Terasa guests enjoy the incredible nature; by night, the dimmed light and flickering flames of candles reflect off the lake to create a truly romantic atmosphere. Here, besides the beauty of the outdoors, the spectacular culinary performance of an open kitchen is in store for the guests. Master Chefs create their magical tastes before your eyes and you can see how the delicacies are prepared before being served directly to your table.

This spring, Chef Arthur Tumanian has prepared a savoury surprise for guests of the Edem Resort Medical & Spa. Some of the seasonal specialties include green pea hummus with mint and sunflower seeds served with crisp toast; a warm tongue baked in a honey-ginger marinade and served with a Unagi sauce; smoked sturgeon steak with tartar sauce; or a rack of veal with mashed potatoes and truffle oil. A wide selection of meat dishes are prepared in the Josper oven, which allows speed in cooking while retaining the unique and wholesome flavour of the food. Edem Resort Medical & Spa offers its guests the very best products in the world, including the Top-50 ranked upmarket drinks to crown your pleasure. The intimate and stylish Terasa Restaurant will make your wildest outdoor recreation dreams come true!

For reservations or more information, please call (067) 314-6512 or (067) 314-3733 or visit edem.com.ua.