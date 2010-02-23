Rock’n’Dog: Fresh Ideas in the Ancient City

A new venue popped up in Lviv recently, just a stone cast away from the Delicateka gastro pub at 33 Lesi Ukrainky St. – Rock’n’Dogs. This trendy locale offers up a wide selection of hotdogs, sausage dishes, craft beer, spirits, and freshly roasted coffee. In addition to the bar, the venue also features a showroom filled with clothes and accessories by Ukrainian designers as well as a tattoo studio!

The Rock’n’Dogs concept is as unique as it is lively and creative. Yet the most important issue for the venue’s creator – Konstantin Smoliy – is product quality. Of course, we all know that a hot dog is a casual, everyday food that is quickly prepared. But Rock’n’Dogs main idea isn’t to simply “assemble” a hot dog from ready ingredients, but to create a truly original product. That’s why all sausages, sauces, and buns are made on the spot – at the nearby mini-bakery and in the adjacent sausage-making room. So the food is hot from the oven!

In addition to the hot dogs and sausages on the menu, the restaurant offers various soups, salads, and desserts prepared by its wonderful master chef Stella Klimenko. At Rock’n’Dogs, even vegetarians will find something to their liking as the restaurant strives to create original dishes for every taste. As a matter of fact, you can even order food from nearby Delicateka, and your order will appear on your table in only a few minutes. Or you can order hot dogs from Rock’n’Dogs while at Delicateka. Both venues also offer home delivery.

Rock’n’Dogs is an awesome place to spend your evening, enjoy some craft beer – or maybe something stronger – and to meet old friends or make new ones. Comfortable benches are located outside the venue so that Leopolitans and guests of the city can enjoy an old pastime in spring in Lviv – people watching. After all, ancient Lviv is awakening!

Rock'n'Dogs: свіжі ідеї в старому місті

На вулиці Лесі Українки, 33, неподалік від гастро-бару Delicateka з’явився його “молодший брат” - заклад Rock'n'Dogs. Тут знайдете найбільший у Львові асортимент хот-догів та страв з ковбасками, крафтове пиво, міцний алкоголь та каву свіжого обсмаження. Окрім бару, тут розташований шоурум з одягом та аксесуарами від українських майстрів та тату-студія.

Концепція Rock'n'Dogs не має аналогів: тут творчо, яскраво, музично. Але головне для її творця Костянтина Смолія - це якісний продукт. Звичайно, хот-дог – це їжа на щодень, вона готується швидко, але ідея не у тому, щоб просто «зібрати» хот-дог з готових запчастин, а, власне, створити свій, унікальний продукт. Ось чому ковбаски, соуси та булочки виготовляються власноруч - на цій же вулиці своя мініпекарня та обладнання для виробництва сосисок. Так що все «з пилу з жару»!

Окрім хот-догів та просто ковбасок в меню супи, салати та десерти. Тепер і тут можна зустріти прекрасного шеф-кухаря Стеллу Кліменко. У Rock'n'Dogs вегетаріанці також знайдуть, чим поласувати, адже головний принцип закладу – оригінальні страви на будь-який смак. Цікаво, що тут можна замовити страви з Delicateka, й за хвилину, вони будуть у вас на столі. Або, навпаки, у Delicateka попросити хотдог з Rock'n'Dogs, також працює доставка їжі додому. Це чудове місце, куди можна забігти ввечорі на гальбу крафтового пива чи чогось міцнішого, зустріти старих друзів чи знайти нових. Під вікнами закладу – зручні дерев'яні лави, це гарна опція, адже надворі весна,а довкола - старовинний Львів!