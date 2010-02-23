Enoteca – Wine & Hard Liquor Repository

What inspired you to create Enoteca?

We are native Leopolitans and, as you know, Lviv is a tourist city with a great number of establishments and entertainments – both for locals and for our city’s guests. For a long time, we had dreamed of opening some special place that is unique to our hometown. It’s like the idea popped up itself – one moment we just started dreaming about our unique space and the next we already had a clear vision of how to bring it to life. We shared our thoughts with our friends at Moot Design Studio, and they supported the concept and agreed to design the interior. It’s not right to call Enoteca just a regular business, because for us it is our second home where we are always glad to meet new and returning guests.

How did you come up with the name? What does it mean?

The word ‘enoteca’ is of Greek origin and literally means wine repository of collection of bottled wine. While thinking over the ideal name, we tried our best to depict both qualitative and quantitative features. For us it was crucial that an enoteca preserves truly unique assortments – the same way as we offer a very special and carefully selected product range.

What is so special about Enoteca? How does it differ from other shops that sell beverages?

First of all, Enoteca offers high-quality service and truly appreciates every customer. In addition to our top-notch assortment of drinks on the shelves, perhaps our greatest advantage comes from the possibility to provide our customers with consultation thanks to our experienced and knowledgeable on-site sommelier. So at our place, you can not only purchase a beverage, but you can learn how to serve it properly as well as taste it on the spot in a relaxing atmosphere. While working with our customers, we try to give maximum attention to select the beverage that our customers would most prefer. We strive to create a cosy atmosphere where one feels comfortable enough to stay as long as they want.

Could you tell us more about Enoteca’s team?

During many years of working together, we realised that we are all quite different. However, it’s actually a great thing as we complement each other, help each other develop, and encourage each other to reach new achievements. We are united by similar viewpoints, long-lasting friendships, and a spirit that harmoniously creates the pleasant atmosphere that makes Enoteca such a comfortable place. At the heart of the team is our chief sommelier Serhiy Volodymyrovych. His 40 years of experience, charisma, and vivid personality lends a great deal to the high-quality assortment you can find at Enoteca.

What are your plans for the future?

We consider developing Lviv’s drinking culture to be our mission. Our next step will be to open the third wine hall to host tastings and thematic workshops. We plan to conduct lectures and invite interesting people who know a lot about different beverages. The hall will be available for closed-door tasting events for corporate meetings or for special events. So we hope to see you at Enoteca soon!

Enoteca - Бібліотека вин і міцних напоїв

Що надихнуло вас створити Enoteca?

Ми корінні львів’яни, а Львів – це туристичне місто, у якому є безліч закладів і розваг для гостей, але чомусь дуже мало місць для своїх мешканців. Кожен з нас у душі давно мріяв відкрити щось власне, те, чого не вистачає нашому рідному місту. Таке враження, що ідея виникла сама по собі: лише почали мріяти про власний унікальний простір, а наступної миті у нас є чіткий план для його реалізації. Ми поділились своїми думками з нашими друзями з Moot Design Studio, які підтримали нас і погодились розробити дизайн інтер’єру. Enoteca не можливо назвати бізнесом, тому що для нас це другий дім, у якому ми завжди раді зустрічати нових і постійних гостей.

Як виникла ідея самої назви? Що вона означає?

Слово “енотека” має грецьке походження - так називають колекції вин або сховища для вин у пляшках. У пошуках ідеальної назви, ми прагнули влучно охарактеризувати якісний і кількісний показники. Для нас стало вирішальним те, що в енотеках зберігають особливі позиції, а саме це ми і пропонуємо у себе – унікальний, ретельно відібраний, асортимент.

У чому особливість закладу Enoteca? Чим ви вирізняєтесь поміж інших магазинів з напоями?

Передусім, Enoteca - це високоякісний сервіс та любов до кожного нашого клієнта. Окрім якісно підібраних позицій на полицях, найбільшою своєю перевагою ми вважаємо можливість надавати консультацію висококваліфікованого шеф-сомельє. У нас можна не лише придбати напій, але й одразу в приємній атмосфері скуштувати його з дотриманням усіх вимог подачі цього напою. У роботі з клієнтами ми намагаємось приділити максимальну увагу і зацікавленість, щоб допомогти підібрати напій до смаку і створити атмосферу, у якій хочеться залишатись якнайдовше.

Розкажіть про колектив Enoteca.

За роки спілкування і роботи пліч-о-пліч, ми усвідомили, що дуже різні, але у цьому є величезний плюс: ми доповнюємо один одного, сприяємо розвитку один одного і не даємо один одному зупинятись на досягнутому! Нас об'єднюють схожі погляди на життя та багаторічна дружба, дух якої гармонічно підкреслює присутню атмосферу і робить Enoteca ще комфортнішою і такою «своєю» для кожного гостя. Серцем нашої команди ми вважаємо нашого професійного шеф-сомельє - Сергія Володимировича, який вже понад 40 років працює у цій сфері! Високоякісний асортимент Enoteca - це заслуга нашого яскравого і харизматичного, як якісний напій, Сергія Володимировича!

Які плани на майбутнє?

Ми вважаємо своїм покликанням розвивати культуру вживання алкоголю у Львові. Нашим наступним кроком буде відкриття третьої винної зали, у якій будуть відбуватись дегустації та тематичні майстер-класи. Ми плануємо проводити лекції та запрошувати цікавих людей зі світу напоїв. Також, ми зможемо влаштовувати закриті дегустаційні заходи для корпоративних зустрічей та компанії друзів. Тож до зустрічі в Enoteca!