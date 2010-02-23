Festive Opening of the Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky Centre

Lviv’s Ukrainian Catholic University (UCU) marked the start of the new academic year with ‘Celebration Week’ from 9-14 September. The events marked the culmination of the university’s ‘Comprehensive Campaign’ and featured a concert at the Opera Theatre, a pilgrimage to Galician spiritual centres, a series of lectures and discussions, a TEDx conference, and a meeting between graduates of the Lviv Theological Academy, UCU, and the UCU Business School.

The highlight of the event was the consecration and opening of the Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky Centre on 10 September. The ceremony attracted founder James Temerty, architect Stefan Behnisch, German Bundestag VP Johannes Singhammer, German non-profit leader Archbishop Koch, as well as Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi and Lviv Region Head Oleh Syniutka. Following the ceremony, the guests toured the five-story facility and an on-site exhibit dedicated to Metropolitan Sheptytsky. The centre features a library, office areas, exhibition and conference halls, and other spaces designed to accommodate business events, musical performances, and academic lectures. The Sheptytsky Centre is Lviv’s newest intellectual meeting place; a place of intersection for people from various cultural, scholarly, and artistic environments.

Урочисте відкриття Центру митрополита А. Шептицького

Львівський Український католицький університет (УКУ) ознаменував початок нового навчального року "Тижнем Святкування" з 9 по 14 вересня. Події ознаменували кульмінацію "Всеохоплюючої кампанії" університету та включали концерт в оперному театрі, прощу до галицьких духовних центрів, цикли лекцій та дискусій, конференцію TEDx та зустріч випускників Львівської духовної академії, УКУ та бізнес-школи УКУ.

Центральною подією стало освячення та відкриття Центру Митрополита Андрея Шептицького 10 вересня. На церемонії був присутній фундатор Джеймс Темертей, архітектор Стефан Беніш, віце-президент німецького бундестагу Йоханнес Сінгхаммер, керівник німецького ГО архієпископ Кох, а також мер міста Львова Андрій Садовий та голова львівської облдержадміністрації Олег Синютка. Після церемонії гості оглянули п'ятиповерхову споруду та виставку на честь митрополита Шептицького. У центрі розташовані бібліотека, офіси, виставковий та конференц-зал, а також інші приміщення, призначені для проведення ділових заходів, музичних виступів та академічних лекцій. Центр Шептицького - це найсучасніше місце проведення інтелектуальних зустрічей у Львові; місце зустрічі людей з різних культурних, наукових і артистичних середовищ.