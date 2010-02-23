Lviv Coffee Festival

Lviv’s original Coffee Festival thrilled over 150,000 coffee lovers last month as the popular festival rolled through the Western Ukrainian capital for the 11th time from 21-24 September. An important event for the each of the city’s unique coffeehouses, the event features artisan coffee and gourmet sweet tastings and demonstrations from Lviv’s world-class baristas. Other events this year included the ‘Bikes Coffee Mile’, Ukraine’s ‘Grind&Brew’ Championship, the KavaExpo coffee fair, the exclusive presentation of Coffee Wine, and the exciting Kulchytsky Coffee Cup competitions.

As always, Leopolitan coffee lovers and guests of the city voted for Lviv’s ‘Coffee House of the Year’ and other awards. Lviv’s legendary ‘Virmenka’ was awarded with the coveted Best Coffeehouse 2017 title and added the Coffee With History award as well. ‘Shoco’ walked away with the Something Sweet with Coffee award, while ‘Rocket Espresso’ was named Top Takeout Coffee. ‘Svit Kavy’ claimed the Eco Coffee Shop prize and ‘Dominicanes’ was recognised as Lviv’s Best Turkish-style Coffee (using a Cezve). Congratulations to all the winners!

На каву – до Львова

Львівське свято кави, яке відбулось в місті з 21 по 24 вересня вже одинадцятий раз, відвідали понад 150 тисяч любителів цього напою. Це важлива подія для всіх унікальних кав'ярень міста, тут готувалась і подавалась авторська кава та вишукані солодощі до неї, а також відбулись презентації баріста світового класу. У програмі цього року традиційно були " Bikes Coffee Mile", Чемпіонат України "Змолоти й заварити", ярмарок обладнання і кавових зерен KavaExpo, ексклюзивна презентація Coffee Wine та захоплюючі змагання на кубок Кульчицького.

Як завжди, львівські любителі кави та численні гості міста проголосували за Львівську кав'ярню року та інші нагороди. Легендарний заклад на розі вулиць Вірменської та Друкарської отримав цьогоріч дві нагороди - "Найкраща кав’ярня 2017", а також "Кава з історією". Кав’ярня «Шоко» отримала нагороду "Щось смачненького до кави", а «Rocket Espresso» була визнана найкращою в категорії "Кава з собою". "Світ Кави" здобув титул приз "Eco Coffee Shop", а "Домініканес" зварила найкращу каву по-турецьки. Вітаємо всіх переможців!