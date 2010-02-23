Lviv Airport at World Routes Forum

Representatives from Lviv’s D. Halytskyi International Airport, together with city officials, participated in the World Routes forum in Barcelona, Spain from 23-26 September. World Routes is the major global meeting space for airline, airport, and aviation stakeholders. The forum presented an unrivalled platform for route development professionals to discuss, develop, and plan their network strategies. Providing unique cost and time-saving benefits, this must-attend event attracts senior decision makers from the world’s leading aviation organisations. Over the jam-packed three day schedule, 3,000 delegates took part in over 13,000 face-to-face meetings to discuss new or existing air services.

Lviv Airport currently boasts a network of 30 international destinations to cities in Europe and resort destinations in Turkey and Egypt. Unfortunately, there are no current direct flights to the USA and many important European destinations. Representing the largest airport in Western Ukraine (for routes and passengers), Lviv Airport’s participation in World Routes provided the wonderful opportunity to promote the city, improve the city’s infrastructure, and increase the number of flights between the Western Ukrainian capital and other important business destinations. The availability of direct flights in and out of Lviv is an important business criterion and a significant reason for airlines to introduce more flights to popular destinations in Europe, the UK, and the USA, and Lviv Airport Director Tetiana Romanovska says she is doing her best to attract additional airlines.

Львів відкривається для світу

Представники львівського міжнародного аеропорту ім. Д. Галицького разом з представниками міської влади Львова брали участь у міжнародному форумі World Routes, що пройшов у Барселоні 23-26 вересня. На цьому форумі зустрічаються світові акціонери авіаліній, перевізників та аеропортів. Форум став діловою платформою для фахівців з розробки та планування маршрутів, обговорення мережевих стратегій тощо. Ця міжнародна зустріч фахівців технологій, менеджменту і практики авіаперевезень зібрала під своїм дахом також директорів та віце-директорів провідних світових авіаційних організацій. Протягом трьох днів ділових зустрічей майже 3 000 делегатів взяли участь у понад 13 000 зустрічей, де обговорювались можливості авіаперевезень та їх перспективи.

На сьогодні львівський аеропорт має сполучення з 30 містами Європи а також Туреччини та Єгипту. На жаль, Львів ще не має авіасполучення з Америкою та найбільшими містами Європи. Участь найбільшого аеропорту Західної України (за кількістю маршрутів та пасажиро-перевезень) у форумі World Routes стала чудовою нагодою для просування міста, покращення його інфраструктури та збільшення кількості рейсів зі Львова на важливих бізнес-напрямках. Наявність прямих рейсів з та до нашого міста є важливим критерієм розвитку бізнесу та серйозним поштовхом для авіакомпаній вводити більше авіарейсів на популярних маршрутах до Європи, Великобританії та США, а директор Львівського аеропорту Тетяна Романовська каже, що вона зі свого боку робить все можливе для залучення якомога більшого числа таких авіакомпаній.