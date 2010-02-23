IT Arena 2017

Eastern Europe’s largest tech event – Lviv’s IT Arena – brought 2,300 industry professionals to the city from 29 September to 1 October. Representatives from some of the world’s leading companies, investors, startups, experts, and students gathered to discuss three areas of IT: business, technology, and product. Key speakers included Martin Wooley of Bluetooth SIG, Kerry Hallard of Global Sourcing Association, and Rachel Sibley of Leap Motion.

The best 30 startups, of the more than 100 that applied, pitched their products as part of the traditional Startup Competition. The jury recognised 11 outstanding entries: Senstone, GameTree, Bright Advise, BotMakers, EVE.Calls, Octogin, Cards, AxDraft, CertChain, IRAengine, and Docsify. Best pitch went to IRAengine, an alternative marketplace with AI for sales and marketing calls. Senstone, a voice tracker that lets people capture their thoughts and life experiences on the go with the snap of a finger, won Best B2C and an invitation to the Seedstars Ukraine national finals. Docsify, a G-suite tool that helps salespeople make decisions based on recipient’s behaviour, won Best B2B and an invitation to The Next Web’s Bootstrap Program.

The incredible Futureland Festival electronic music party was held on the stadium field as part of the festivities. Despite a (very) cold autumn night, the event attracted another 2,000 electronic music fans to see the likes of European superstars Cassius and Ukrainian up-and-comers Cape Cod, SE62, and Pahatam. The event concluded with 28 small group meetings in nine locations in historical Lviv. In addition to the discussions, participants had the opportunity to discover the Western Ukrainian capital and enjoy the city’s cosy restaurants and cafes.

IT Arena 2017

Найбільша технологічна подія у Східній Європі - львівська ІТ-Арена - з 29 вересня до 1 жовтня зібрала в нашому місті близько 2300 фахівців галузі. Представники деяких провідних світових компаній, інвесторів, старт-апів, експертів і студенти зібралися, щоб обговорити три напрямки ІТ: бізнес, технології та продукт. Серед основних доповідачів були Мартін Вулі з Bluetooth SIG, Керрі Гарард з Global Sourcing Association та Рейчел Сіблі з Leap Motion.

Найкращі 30 старт-апів з понад 100, які взяли участь у форумі, представили свої продукти в рамках традиційного конкурсу. Журі визнало 11 найкращих - Senstone, GameTree, Bright Advise, BotMakers, EVE.Calls, Octogin, Cards, AxDraft, CertChain, IRAengine та Docsify. Перше місце посів проект IRAengine, альтернативний ринок із застосуванням штучного інтелекту для продажів та маркетингу. Проект Senstone, голосовий реєстратор, який дозволяє людям легко й просто записувати свої думки та враження, здобув нагороду Best B2C та запрошення до національного фіналу Seedstars Ukraine. Docsify, інструмент у хмарній технології G-suite, який допомагає продавцям приймати рішення на основі поведінки клієнта, здобув нагороду Best B2B та запрошення до програми Bootstrap Next Web.

Вечірка фестивалю електронної музики "Futureland" відбулася на полі стадіону як частина форуму. Незважаючи на дуже холодний осінній вечір, тут зібрались понад 2 тисячі любителів електронної музики, яких розважали своїм мистецтвом європейська суперзірка дискотек Cassius та українські діджеї Cape Cod, SE62 та Pahatam. За час форуму відбулось 28 групових зустрічей у дев'яти різних цікавих місцях історичного Львова. На додаток до численних обговорень учасники такого серйозного заходу мали можливість відкрити для себе західноукраїнську столицю та насолодитися затишними ресторанами й кав’ярнями міста.