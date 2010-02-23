Golden Autumn 2017

Lviv has a long history with the sport of archery – the World Archery Federation was founded in the city way back in 1931! The Western Ukrainian capital is home to Ukraine’s leading archery school and boasts a long list of international and Olympic champions testifying to the caliber of local talent. Lviv’s Dynamo Stadium played host to the 54th Gold Autumn archery competition from 12-16 September, which featured 230 athletes from around Europe and across Ukraine. The event marked the 60th anniversary of the Lviv Regional Archery Federation and offered archers the opportunity to qualify for their national teams, many of which will compete in the next Olympic Games. Leopolitan archery fans and guests of the city were treated to the event finals in front of the city’s iconic Opera & Ballet Theatre.

Золота осінь 2017

Для тих, хто ще не знає - Всесвітня федерація стрільби з лука була заснована саме у Львові 1931 року! Західноукраїнська столиця є провідною школою стрільби з лука в Україні та має довгий список міжнародних та олімпійських чемпіонів, який незаперечно свідчить про кількість та якість місцевих талантів. На львівському стадіоні "Динамо" з 12 по 16 вересня пройшли традиційні змагання зі стрільби з лука "Золота осінь", у яких взяли участь 230 спортсменів з різних країн Європи та України. Змагання було приурочено до 60-річчя Львівської обласної федерації стрільби з лука, а спортсмени мали прекрасну нагоду позмагатись за участь у своїх збірних, багато з яких виступатимуть на наступних Олімпійських іграх. Фінал змагань відбувся на очах усіх любителів цього виду спорту на площі перед оперним театром.