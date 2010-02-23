Rebellious Artists Exhibition

On 26 September Lviv Art Palace featured opening of the special exhibition of artists expelled from the National Union of Ukrainian Artists. The ‘Exhibition of Rebellious Artists’ was initiated by sculptors Vasyl Yarych, Serhiy Yakunin, Vasyl Zalyasko, and graphic artists Viktoria Kovalchuk and Dmytro Paruta. Additional works by supportive artists were also showcased in an effort to attract public attention to issues at the National Union of Ukrainian Artists.

Виставка нескорених художників

У Львівському палаці мистецтв 26 вересня відбулося відкриття особливої виставка художників, виключених лав з Національної спілки художників України. Виставку бунтарських художників ініціювали скульптори Василь Ярич, Сергій Якунін, Василь Заляско, а також графіки Вікторія Ковальчук та Дмитро Парута. Також були представлені твори інших художників, щоб привернути увагу громадськості до статусу Національної спілки художників України.